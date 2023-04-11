We are approaching June, a month that will flood us with announcements, and although many companies are playing their game to hide information, some often leak out. It seems the case of Immortals of Aveuma game that had captivated many players during The Game Awards, and which is now making itself heard again.

EXCLUSIVE

Immortals of Aveum game from Electronic Arts/Ascendant Studios will be released on

…

..

. JULY 20th, 2023#IT’S AT #ImmortalsOfAveum pic.twitter.com/11227M1p00 — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) April 7, 2023

According to information reported by billbill-kunthe game Immortals of Aveum will be released on July 20, 2023, or in a few months. The surprise release seems very peculiar to Electronic Arts, considering not even a prolonged section of gameplay was shown, but if the information is confirmed it will be interesting to see how players react.

Regardless, we’ll have new information shortly as the official Ascendant Studios Twitter profile posted a tweet explaining that “the wait is almost over”.