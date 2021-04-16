Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s greek mythology inspired open-world adventure, will be getting its third and final helping of paid post-launch DLC next Thursday, 22nd April.

The Lost Gods, as the story DLC is known, follows the adventures of new protagonist Ash, who travels to Pyrite Island in order to gather up the deities – including Poseidon and Hades – that fled Olympos around the start of the main game. All going well, they’ll return to the Pantheon and help restore balance of the world.

Notably, The Lost Gods shakes up Fenyx Rising’s core formula by introducing new brawler-style combat, a new “god’s eye” top-down isometric perspective, as well as unique abilities and a customizable upgrade system for Ash.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Launch Trailer.

In preparation for The Lost Gods’ arrival next week, Ubisoft has introduced a special first quest to the base game, located to the northeast of Golden Isle, said to offer a preview of the challenges to come. It also offers rewards that can be carried over to the DLC.

The Lost Gods – which follows on from previous DLCs A New God and Myths of the Eastern Realm – will be available for purchase either separately or as part of the Immortals Fenyx Rising season pass when it comes to Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One , Xbox Series X / S, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna on 22nd April.