If you’ve found yourself curious about Ubisoft’s Greek Mythology inspired open-world adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising, but not quite curious enough to actually do a buy, you might be interested to know a demo’s just released on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Stadia , and PC.

Those that download the demo can sample Fenyx Rising’s vibrant mix of combat, puzzling, and open-world exploration as part of a quest to uncover the secret of the cyclops across an archipelago built specifically for the occasion.

You might find you’re enamored enough to seek out the full game, although Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan wasn’t entirely convinced by the experience when he reviewed it last year. It’s enjoyable enough on a moment-by-moment basis, he reckoned, but never quite establishes enough of its own personality to escape the morasses of Ubisoft’s overly familiar design.

Immortals Fenyx Rising demo trailer.

“Blame the paradoxically thrifty, endlessly repurposing way the publisher makes all its huge, expansive, generous games,” he wrote, “but Immortals never really finds its own voice until the very end. It’s a skilful, lovingly made product, but it is unmistakably a product, and the best games in this genre all feel like genuine adventures. “

Those that did enjoy Fenyx Rising, however, can play a little bit more from today, via its just-launched A New God DLC. This sees Fenyx exploring the Olympos Palace in a bid to overcome the Trials of the Olympians and claim a place in the inner circle of the Greek pantheon.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God launch trailer.

A New God is the first of three post-launch expansions included in Immortals: Fenyx Rising’s £ 34 Season Pass, but is also available as a standalone purchase.