According to insider Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft Quebec is developing a spinoff of the open world Immortals Fenyx Rising with the code name Oxygen.

The game should be based on Polynesian culture with a big refresh to the aesthetic part, to avoid that like its predecessor it remembers too much The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild. According to the insider, the title would be in the early stages of development and should arrive in 2025.

Excluding these news however, a first leak image of the title appeared on the web showing the male protagonist on a Hawaiian island holding a Taiaha kura (a long fighting stick) in his right hand and a deck in his left.

This news is very promising for the Immortal franchise, which finally seems to be charting a different path for the sequels to Ubisoft’s games, which until now have always been all too similar to each other.

Immortals Fenyx Rising has been well received by critics and audiences. We hope that this “spin-off” or second chapter of the saga will be able to follow and improve in its footsteps.

Source: tech4gamers