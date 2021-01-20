A recent leak indicates that Immortals Fenyx Rising demo coming soon for Xbox. After its launch in December, and the good reviews that the game has received, without a doubt this is an opportunity that many will have to know everything that this game has to offer. The game was overshadowed by launching alongside Cyberpunk 2077, which between its controversies and big ideas, left no room for many to focus their attention on what Immortals Fenyx Rising had to offer.

Ubisoft has managed to make Immortals Fenyx Rising a game with its own personality, which also contributed to the action and adventure genre, but could compete with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If this leak turns out to be true, Immortals Fenyx Rising would be available for everyone to play for free for a limited time. The first DLC for the game and its release date were also recently leaked.

Immortals Fenyx Rising demo coming soon to Xbox

A Recent leak has said that Immortals Fenyx Rising demo would be available soon. It’s about un twitter bot who recently spotted an Immortals Fenyx Rising – Demo. This demo already existed but was only available for Google Stadia, what this leak would indicate is that it would now be available for all consoles. This type of practice is used to better understand the game and increase its sales.

Immortals Fenyx Rising offers a light and entertaining twist on Greek mythology which is clearly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Its setting, systems, and story are filled with references to iconic deities and legendary tales, but always with the tongue planted firmly enough on the cheek to avoid appearing conceited.