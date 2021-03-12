Among the games that arrived at the end of last year and that have gone somewhat unnoticed, is the Ubisoft game, Immortals Fenyx Rising. But they are not going to stop working on new adventures that come to the game in the future. The roadmap was quite clear and remains unchanged to grant users a first expansion of the adventure. Immortals Fenyx Rising confirms the date for its Myths Of The Eastern Realm DLC and places it on March 25.
In this way, a new character is introduced, Ku. And the adventure will take place in a new open world that will be characterized by introducing other mythologies that come from the East. Hence Myths Of The Eastern Realm, o Myths of the Eastern Kingdom, invite them to know one of the eastern mythologies, such as China.
It’s official: our second DLC, Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm releases MARCH 25! 🙌 Learn more on our website!
The communication has been quite brief, where Immortals Fenyx Rising confirms date for Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC and a little more. It is specified that it is the first of up to three DLC that are planned, and given the circumstances they will cover other mythologies with a fairly similar format. Among the characteristics of this DLC, is that among all that it contributes, it also includes a mission that all users can enjoy, whether or not they have the DLC.
Is about We Are Not Alone, and like the expansion of the adventure, will arrive on March 25 at Immortals Fenyx Rising. We will have to wait to learn more about this first expansion DLC for the Immortals Fenyx Rising adventure. Surely we have some kind of gameplay to show the changes and try to attract users who want to continue enjoying this attractive adventure game.
Immortals Review: Fenyx Rising – Xbox Series X | S
Immortals Fenyx Rising is available on both Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC.
