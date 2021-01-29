Immortals Fenyx Rising It was one of the great surprises of Ubisoft during the past year 2020 and even today it continues to dazzle fans around the world. Behind its colorful appearance and its setting in mythological Ancient Greece, the game from Ubisoft Quebec hides a devilishly fun gameplay, which is now ready to take it one step further. And is that Immortals Fenyx Rising Comes to UNO Card Game in DLC Form, as announced by the French company through the trailer that you can see below and that reveals that this peculiar content is now available to be purchased by all interested parties.
Under the title of UNO Fenyx’s Quest, this is the official information that Ubisoft has offered about it: “Get ready for a legendary battle! Inspired by the mythical world of Immortals Fenyx Rising, the new UNO DLC, UNO Fenyx’s Quest brings a mythological twist to the classic card games and immerses you in the fabulous Golden Island and its wonders! Take your place on the golden board, meet the gods and accompany Fenix on his quest, you are the last hope of the gods! ”.
These are the features and possibilities added to UNO with UNO Fenyx’s Quest, as confirmed by Ubisoft:
Wield the power of the gods.
Beat the Curse of Typhoon.
Discover two exclusive action cards: the Typhon Trick card and the Fenyx Power card.
Immortals Fenyx Rising demo coming soon to Xbox
Remember that UNO Fenyx’s Quest is now available on Xbox One and other platforms, adding a new aesthetic to the classic card game and also new ways to win and change games. It is currently available for to buy for price of 4.99 euros. Also at your disposal is the original game, Immortals Fenyx Rising, which has been one of the big surprises in recent months.
