The moment that many look forward to every two weeks has arrived. That’s how it is, It’s time to know all the news that will be available in Xbox GamePass starting today. On this occasion, we have a quite interesting selection, with Immortal Fenyx Rising to the head.

Starting today, users of this service will be able to enjoy a selection that includes some independent experiences, as well as a great title from Ubisoft. This is the full list:

–coffeetalk (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

–Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 23

–Exapunks (PC) – August 25

–Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

–Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30

–immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30

–Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30

–tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30

From this list, Immortal Fenyx Rising It is the title that attracts a lot of attention. At the time, this game was noted as the breath of the wild from Ubisoft, but with a Greek twist, and it’s well worth it. With this, immortalitythe new game from the creator of Her Story, It is also something that fans of this type of experience cannot miss.

In related topics, there is bad news about Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, this service would have 100 million subscribers by integrating Activision Blizzard games.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, a fairly strong selection that not only offers some very worthwhile experiences, such as Immortals Fenyx Rising, but also has a selection of premieres that all users of the service cannot miss. A great month for the platform.

Via: Xbox