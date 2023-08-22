Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 it was supposed to be a very different game from the first chapter, as well as from the classic formula of Ubisoft games. According to what Axios learned from sources inside the company, the game was designed as a mix of different titles, in particular Elden Ring And The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker .

Polynesian adventure

The first Immortals Fenyx Rising looked to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 would be set in a fantasy version of the Polynesian islands. To make the map, the developers brought in a local consultant so he could provide insight into the region’s rich history. If we want, this is a confirmation of the fact that he would have abandoned the Greek setting, seen in the first episode, as emerged from some rumors dating back to when the game was still in development.

According to what was reported by Axios, a large demo of the game was running last spring, with already several hours of playable content inside. In short, the development was at an advanced stage.

As is known, the cancellation of Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 was born from the reallocation of resources practiced by Ubisoft in recent months, caused by the bad financial results of the last fiscal years. The development team was then put to work on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, with the Assassin’s Creed series catalysing most of Ubisoft’s resources.