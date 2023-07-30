By now, the official cancellation of the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising: the second chapter of the series born in 2020 will never see the light and the cause seems to be another Ubisoft series that needs a lot of staff.

As reported by Axios, it seems that most of the team members who were working on a new Immortals with tropical hues (the starting project included an inspiration from Polynesian culture) have been moved to another project… exotic!



It would seem, in fact, that a large part of the team has been joined by those who have been working on ad for some time now Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red. The title announced almost a year ago is among the most anticipated by the community.

It’s no mystery that Ubisoft focuses a lot on the Assassin’s Creed series: between titles of the main series and spin-offs, 10 different games are in the works. We will soon be able to get our hands on the latest creature from Ubisoft, that is Assassin’s Creed Miragebut how long will we have to wait for Red?

Everything we know about the brand new Codename Red is contained in the few presentation frames shown last September: an oriental setting, probably the highly anticipated Feudal Japanbut not much else is known about it.

As for the release date, it is basically groping in the shadows. There have been some assumptions that would see Red be the Assassin’s Creed of 2024, but they have not yet been made official announcements.