There have been further developments on the alleged sequel to Immortals Fenyx Risingof which Jeff Grubb spoke in these days in his podcast, with also a ‘concept art image which emerged, apparently linked to the project, demonstrating the clear change of style.

As previously reported, the new chapter of Immortals Fenyx Rising would be a sort of spin-off, disconnected from the history of the first and identified with the code name “Oxygen”. The setting would be completely different from the initial one, inspired in this case by the Polynesian culture of Hawaii.

This is a clear change from what was seen in the first Immortals Fenyx Rising, which instead took up Greek mythology and culture to tell an unpublished story. Also in this case we find ourselves dealing with well-established mythology and culture, but atmospheres and settings seem to be completely different.

This would be confirmed by the image shown in the tweet above, published by Idle Sloth and taken from Grubb’s podcast. This would be in line with a willingness to carry out some sort of graphic-stylistic reboot compared to what we saw previously, perhaps also to try to break free from some obvious similarities with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that many have pointed out and weighed with the previous chapter.

It obviously remains to be seen if all this is true and, if so, if this Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 is actually in development and is not one of the projects that Ubisoft has recently canceled, we’ll see.