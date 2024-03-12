The magic of capturing instant moments comes to life with the Fujifilm Instax cameras. Whether you love documenting every smile, sight, or special moment, These cameras provide the unique thrill of watching your photos develop on the spot.

What if you could elevate your experience even further and protect your valuable device at the same time? In Soriana, you can find quality products, now you can get the Fujifilm Instax White Case Accessory Kit at an unmissable price.

This kit, designed especially for the Fujifilm Instax camera, previously maintained a price of $999, now you can get this complete kit for only $490, You can also take advantage of the exclusive promotion of up to 3 months without interest when purchasing online.

It is a unique opportunity to take care of your camera and give a personal touch to your photographic memories, find out what iIncludes this set and its features so you can enjoy protection for your photography experience.

What does the Accessory Kit include?

⦿ White Fabric Case: Designed to perfectly fit your Fujifilm Instax Mini, this case not only provides protection against bumps and scratches, but also features a modern design that highlights your style.

⦿ Durable Cotton Strap: Carry your camera with ease and style thanks to the cotton strap. Adjustable on the sides, you can comfortably take your camera wherever you go.

⦿ Self-adhesive frames: Give a creative touch to your photos with the 6 included self-adhesive frames. He personalizes your snapshots and gives free rein to your imagination.

⦿ Magnetic clips: The kit also has 6 magnetic clips that enhance the decoration of your Instax photographs, adding that creative touch you are looking for.

⦿ Hanging Loop and Peg Frame with Wall Hanger: Organize and display your favorite photos with the Hanging Loop and 6 Peg Frame with Wall Hanger. Bring your memories to life in any space in your home.

Specifications:

⦿ Category: Camera Accessories

⦿ Color: White

⦿ Brand: Fujifilm

⦿ Model: 309930664

⦿ Measurement: 27 cm long x 38 cm deep x 15 cm long

⦿ Weight: 1.20kg