As of today, November 16, 2022, it is available “free” (i.e. without additional charges for subscribers) via Netflix the videogame Immortality. The gaming section of Netflix is ​​only available via the mobile app, we remind you.

Immortality is the most recent Sam Barlow game, creator of Her Story and Telling Lies. This new game asks us to follow the story of Marissa Marcel, a young actress who appeared in three different films that were never completed and released.

Our job is to understand what really happened, exploring a series of video fragments that show us scenes from the films and behind the scenes. In terms of gameplay, Immortality asks us to discover other video clips by selecting elements present in the scene: we will be able to click on objects as well as characters and we will be redirected to another clip where this element (or one of the same category) is present.

Immortality requires 12GB of downloads, far more than the average mobile game. However, this is a small price to pay for a game of the highest level. We remind you that the Netflix subscription does not allow you to play in the cloud.

In our review of Immortality we explained that “Immortality is a masterpiece capable of involving and shocking the player in more than one moment. It is a strong video game, full of surprises and interesting themes, capable of turning upside down at the right time to drag you into a successful positive spiral of research and discovery, which puts the brain and emotions into play. It is also one of the works that best manages to play with the filmed sequences, transforming the player into an editor / investigator through a simple and natural interface, very comfortable either using a mouse and keyboard, or with a controller. The conclusion is: what are you still doing here?”