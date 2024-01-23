Available version starting today PS5 Of Immortality , Sam Barlow's latest masterpiece, already available for PC, Xbox and mobile systems. For those who don't know it, it's a cinematic adventure in which you have to reconstruct three films starring the actress Marissa Marcel, all of which never landed in cinemas. What happened? Why does every film starring her appear cursed? Why did she disappear after the 1970 film and reappear in 1999 without the years having claimed anything? This and many other mysteries await PlayStation players in this evocative and intriguing detective title.

A great adventure

The PS5 version of Immortality costs €19.99 and can be purchased from PlayStation Store. The game is dubbed in English only, but has Italian subtitles.

In our review of Immortality, relating to the PC version, we wrote: “Immortality is a masterpiece capable of involving and shocking the player in more than one moment. It is a strong video game, full of surprises and interesting themes, capable of turning itself upside down in the moment just to drag you into a successful positive spiral of research and discovery, which brings your brain and emotions into play.”