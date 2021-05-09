The attackers tried to disrupt the online march of the Immortal Regiment. It is reported by “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the all-Russian public civil-patriotic movement “Immortal Regiment of Russia”.

During the online event, ill-wishers tried to post portraits of Nazi criminals disguised as Soviet veterans. However, the moderators of the project stopped these attempts, and they promised to transfer the data of the attackers to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The press service also reported that on May 9, the site of the online march was subjected to massive cyber attacks: hackers carried out 3DDoS attacks and 6 web attacks. Because of this, resource administrators had to temporarily restrict its functionality.

The “Immortal Regiment” online action has been held on virtual platforms for the second year in a row. In Moscow, the procession is broadcast by 230 digital billboards, as well as screens on the Central Telegraph, the Moscow House of Books, the Oktyabr cinema and other buildings. The portraits of the heroes will also appear on the Ostankino television tower.