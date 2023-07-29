The electoral campaign passed and also the elections. Two weeks that have seemed like months, perhaps because behind the screens the Spaniards have not stopped seeing memes about politics. In fact, the networks have never played such an important role when it comes to delivering content, and also misinformation, to users. Such is the importance and influence of memes in popular culture that, as acting president Pedro Sánchez recalled in his —viral— interview with The Pija and the Quinquithe National Library has been compiling a documentary heritage of memes for a decade now, a collection that its young interviewers have defined as “Alexandria” of generation Z.

The elections already were, but the memes stayed. Actually, it would not be an exaggeration to say that they evolved. All the more or less controversial and humorous topics that gave rise to talk during the campaign —the CIS forecasts for Tezanos, the alleged manipulation of the vote by mail, “that Txapote vote for you” or the last battle of a dying Pedro Sánchez— have found his moment of revenge in the electoral hangover. Perhaps 2023 will go down in history as the year of the “sanxe dog”, although it cannot be ruled out that in the coming months Ayuso will carry out the political conspiracy that Twitter users have been predicting since Sunday and crown himself as the protagonist of the networks. In this case, more than Sánchez or Feijóo, these elections seem to have been won by the memes.

The dog that has more lives than a cat

The results of the municipal and autonomic ones gave it up for defeated. The polls seemed to confirm it. Pedro Sánchez was going to lose the elections and the tweeters were prepared. A meme portrayed the uncertainty of the left-wing voter: a folder with the “documents to leave the country” in case of victory of the right wing or another full of “memes in case the left wins”. He has touched the second. Once the count has made it clear that Sánchez was also going to get out of this alive, the networks have been flooded with photos and videos of the president celebrating. Even God — a twitter account with more than 600,000 users— wondered how Pedro Sánchez manages to revive so many times. “Perrosanxe, the only dog ​​with more lives than a cat,” commented more than one user on Sunday.

The success of the socialist in networks is not a surprise. In fact, the memes that have him as the protagonist have been one of the great revelations during the electoral campaign, after the left and Pedro Sánchez himself appropriated the nickname “sanxe dog”, with which the right had been insulting him for some time. It is highly improbable that someone has not come across -whether on Instagram, Twitter or because a friend or relative has forwarded it to them on WhatsApp- with the dog meme dressed in a suit and tie that says “the dog knows more sanxe by dog ​​than by sanxe”.

Its author is Manuel Lardín, a 21-year-old from Córdoba who studies languages, he never thought that his joke would go so far. “I didn’t put a watermark on it because I think memes belong to everyone. Today they share mine, tomorrow I will do the same with another. The networks work like this, ”he explains by phone. “But well, after seeing that The PSOE started using it and that even Sánchez saw it, I still would have liked to receive a little credit. I did the campaign! At least among young people, ”he jokes. You are not totally right. It has been shown that memes can circulate through networks faster than other content, even news or tweets from politicians, and that they allow a rapid approach to the electorate. His message strains better, especially if it is loaded with irony.

The punch for the people of Correos

Not all the heroes wear a coat. Some are dressed in blue and yellow and drag a cart full of ballots. These are the Post Office workers, who have obtained their revenge on the networks at the hands of the anonymous @VictorEleDe, author of “Operation Pucherazo”, a series of viral videos with false voiceovers that satire the conspiracy theory that has been spread by the right-wing bloc about voting by mail. Its creator —a 42-year-old Sevillian who prefers not to reveal his name— has edited some old videos that teach Post Office workers in day-to-day tasks, and through an artificial voice he has recreated the story of the supposed pucherazo. “As soon as the right has started with the fraud hoax, the idea of ​​doing something came to me. What they said was a parody in itself, but it seemed right to me to highlight how grotesque everything was”, explains its author.

“This is where we take all the PP votes that have to be burned,” a Post Office worker explains in one of the videos to two employees recently landed in the office. He takes the opportunity to introduce them to Manolita, who is a “lighter black belt”. “First burning of votes?” the veteran asks a rookie. “Yes, first time,” she confirms with a grin from ear to ear. “I am secular, like the communist bitch, and not a fucking PP vote is going to come from my area,” says the leading portfolio of the second installment of the series, which has accumulated 187,000 views and more than 800 retweets since it was published, a few days before the elections. “It is no longer because of my condition as a portfolio committed to the working class. It bothers me to agree with the fachas, but it’s true. This is all a global conspiracy organized by Agenda 2030, Seur, the Davos Forum and the Decepeticons. Long live Megatron!” adds the self-proclaimed communist.

However, the real success has been the season finale, the so-called “punch for the people”. “Why do I need Netflix when I have this?” Asked one of the 734,400 users who have seen the third part of this satirical series. In this episode, the “correomunistas”—communist Post Office employees—work at night in the service of Zapatero with the anthem of the Soviet Union playing at full volume over the public address system. “[Zapatero] It pays us pretty well. But since the money comes from Venezuela, they pay you in bolivars. Then you have to go to the bank that is out there to change it, and there you lose a pick. But it’s all for Megatron and his people,” says the manager.

Feijóo and Ayuso at their last dinner

The biggest surprise that no one saw coming in the days leading up to 23J —or rather was overshadowed by more urgent matters such as taking the Falcon from the “sanxe dog”— are the memes that feature the weakened popular candidate for the presidency, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the rising star of the party, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. A few seconds after the fans gathered in Génova street on Sunday interrupted the Galician’s speech to chant Ayuso’s name, Twitter (X) has begun to fill with memes that bought the president in Judas who betrayed Jesus at the last supper.

The networks —which are short-lived, but have a very good memory— have taken the time of a newscast to separate the rivalry between parties and focus on the umpteenth “red wedding” that is brewing within the PP. After Pablo Casado, stabbed in the back a little over a year ago, the memes have ruled that Feijóo’s turn has come. cornered by the sanchismo on the one hand, and for his disciple on the other, he will not arrive fully at the next national assembly of the party.

It does not matter that Ayuso has denied it — “it cannot be that on Thursday we are with Feijóo supporting him and on Tuesday throwing him off a bridge,” he told the media —, the tweeters do not forget. In recent days, the Galician has not only been Jesus Christ. She also became Wendy, the character from The glow who escapes from the ax of her husband Jack Torrance, in the lion mufasain a Thanos victim and, to return to the political metaphors, in the new opponent of the famous lettuce that lasted longer than Liz Truss, the prime minister with the shortest term in the history of the United Kingdom.

In addition to his rivalry with Ayuso, the uncertain electoral result —neither of the two blocks has enough votes to govern without having to negotiate with the minority parties— has given life to another subcategory of memes: Feijóo’s calls to ask for support in the investment. The popular tries it with Sánchez, Ruffian and even vodafonebut nobody is willing to give him seats: the sanchismoin the networks, has won again.

