Head of the SVR Naryshkin condemned the “satanic dances” of the West at Navalny’s tomb

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, assessed the West's reaction to the death of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia). He expressed his opinion in an interview with Soloviev Live.

“It’s very disgusting that in the West they organize such satanic dances around Navalny’s coffin. What else can I say?… It’s expected,” he noted.

This is immoral, low, immoral Sergey NaryshkinHead of the SVR

Naryshkin also stated that Navalny died of natural causes. He noted that people's lives tend to end sooner or later. “I don’t think this is some kind of special plan,” said the director of the SVR.

According to Naryshkin, Navalny’s widow Yulia will sooner or later join the “club of impostors.” He noted that US President Joe Biden “appointed” Yulia Navalnaya as the leader of the Russian opposition. At the same time, he named the former opposition leader of Venezuela Juan Guaido, ex-presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Navalny as examples of major strategic failures of the West.

Earlier, Joe Biden met with Yulia Navalnaya and announced new sanctions against Russia. After the meeting, Biden gave an interview to reporters in which he mixed up the widow's name, calling her Yolanda.

The SVR saw the preparation of forces in the United States for subversive work against Russia

Naryshkin pointed out that the United States and Great Britain are preparing special operations forces and intelligence officers for subversive work against Russia. According to him, the intelligence services of these countries are creating a wide intelligence network not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also in other countries, including those that are close to the territory of the Russian Federation.

In January, the director of the intelligence service expressed confidence that the West's desire to stage a revolution in Russia would end in failure. “I can say with confidence that the Western, and especially the American, intelligence community sincerely believed in the power of its technology to overthrow the so-called unwanted regimes,” the head of the department emphasized. Naryshkin added that the West is responsible for the “Arab Spring” with chaos, numerous casualties and devastation, as well as the Euromaidan in Ukraine, the consequences of which are felt to this day.