Genoa – There is still a gap between Arsenal and Bologna for the transfer to London of CALAFLOWERS. The ‘gunners’ have put on the table an offer of 40 million euros plus a percentage on the future resale, but for the Emilians it is not enough because they are asking for 50, in addition of course to the percentage on the future resale. The fact that this transfer has not yet been closed does not mean that Juventus can return to the defender of the national team, which now has other objectives, first and foremost KOOPMEINERS (but Atalanta continues to want 60 million) and SANCHOfor which it is still assumed that it will be possible to place CHURCH in the negotiation. The ‘son of art’ was told that, if he were to stay, in Motta’s choices he would start at the back, therefore from the bench. In the meantime, the player is reflecting, not too convinced, on Roma’s offer. And in this regard, the interest of the Bianconeri in EL SHAARAWYconsidered a suitable profile for Motta, who was a teammate of the ‘Pharaoh’ at Genoa. For SOUL’ Leicester, who have just returned to the Premier League, would be ready to put 25 million plus 5 million in bonuses and a five-year contract worth 3 million per season on Juve’s table. Meanwhile, the Old Lady has signed a youngster, the 18-year-old Montenegrin talent ADZIC who arrives from Buducnost Podgorica, with whom he won the championship last year. Agent Jorge Mendes insists on bringing back I CANCEL in black and white, and even today there were some contacts.

Roma has found a replacement for SPINAZZOLAwho moved to Napoli: this is the Swedish international DAHLleft back of Djurgarden, 21 years old, who will cost Trigoria 3.5 million euros. The sporting director Ghisolfi continues to work also for the attacker, but it is increasingly difficult to get to OMORIODONDe Rossi’s favourite, a twenty-year-old talent from Atletico Madrid, who is asking for 40 million, and for whom Chelsea have now also come forward. So the profiles identified are two strikers with different characteristics, the Norwegian SORLOTH of Villarreal and the Georgian MIKAUTADZE of Metz. The name of would also have come back into fashion EN-NESYRIleaving Seville, while the rumours of Roma’s interest in him have not been confirmed SUSLOVVerona’s attacking midfielder. Rather, Atalanta has set its sights on O’RILEYCeltic Glasgow midfielder and star of the European Championship with Denmark, who was also liked by the Giallorossi, who were however ‘frozen’ by an initial request of 25 million made by the Scots.

At Lazio it is instead the day of PROPERTYwho goes to Besiktas. The agreement was reached on the basis of three million for the player’s registration, a figure that the parties reached with Lazio lowering their demands, Immobile giving up a month’s salary and bonuses, and Besiktas adding some money. Now the Biancoceleste club will nominate CATALDI new captain, will make a new attempt to GREENWOODwill tighten for NUNO TAVARES and will try to understand if he should look for a new striker, an eventuality that would become a certainty in the event of a return CASTELLANOS to Girona. This could happen if Milan, who lost ZIRKZEE who will go from Bologna to Manchester United, will really close for DEATHand in that case Atletico Madrid will go up DOBVYKwho is currently the top scorer for the Catalan club that is part of the Man City galaxy.

For the goal, Monza is back on track SZCZESNYwhile Udinese announced that LUCCA is not for sale and Verona has made it official CUTTERSDanish defender who was a free agent after failing to renew his contract with Nordsjelland. Finally, Brazil, where Corinthians are reportedly interested in BALOTELLIwho has already had discussions with the management of ‘Timao’, a club fighting for survival, and has received the offer of a two-year contract.