A right-foot shot from Ciro decides in injury time of the first half. He proved the decisive one in the final. Qualification for the Champions League round of 16 is within the reach of the Romans

With Ciro Immobile’s 200th goal for the Biancoceleste, Lazio achieved a very precious victory with a view to qualifying for group E of the Champions League. With the three points against Feyenoord, they moved into second place behind Atletico Madrid, overtaking the Dutch. It was a difficult match for Sarri’s team, however capable of imposing themselves with foresight and temperament, taking advantage of Immobile’s goal in added time in the first half.

Ciro is 200 — Sarri recommits to the Champions League set-up, so Kamada, Vecino and Immobile return to the starting lineup. Hysaj takes over the injured Marusic on the left side of the defence. Casale is still out: Patric is there from central, alongside Romagnoli. Slot confirms the entire starting line-up from the 3-1 success in Rotterdam two weeks ago. Lazio goes on the attack. Zaccagni immediately made an incursion, stopped by Nieuwkoop, who was booked. High pace right from the start. An attempt by Vecino was unsuccessful. Lazio protests for an intervention in the area by Hartman on Felipe Anderson: Marciniak continues. The Biancocelesti are very aggressive. Nieuwkoop remains down after a collision (including a headbutt) with Hysaj and is replaced by Trauner. Dutch restart: Provedel neutralizes Paixao’s initiative. Feyenoord gains meters and takes control of the game. Lazio restarts: Patric’s header off target. At the half hour mark, Slot’s team was dangerous: Timber triggered Gimenez, Provedel saved the Mexican attacker’s left-footed shot. On the next corner, a high header from Wieffer. The Dutch are increasingly convinced: Paixao shoots to the side. Lazio is in obvious difficulty during the construction phase. While the Dutch play with ease and confidence. Sarri’s team is unable to find gaps in depth unlike Slot’s men. Four minutes of added time. In the 46th minute, Lazio burst into flame. Long throw by Felipe Anderson for Immobile: the striker sprints on the edge of offside, skips past goalkeeper Bijlow and scores the lead. For the captain, who rejoices under the Curva Nord, it is the two hundredth goal with the biancoceleste shirt. Before the break, Immobile preceded the shot by Geertruida. A header from Romagnoli goes out. See also Tour de France 2022: this is how the final classifications were

Lazio wall — The second half immediately increases the intensity of the match. Feyenoord in offensive projection. In the 8th minute Sarri replaces Kamada with Guendouzi to regroup the midfield. Lazio tight in their own half. Sarri also revives the offensive front in the 17th minute: Pedro and Castellanos enter for Zaccagni and Immobile, greeted by an ovation from the Olimpico. The Biancocelesti relax: Paixao deflects a ball delivered by Guendouzi into the corner. Feyenoord are insidious in the 24th minute: Gimenez’s header goes just wide. In the 29th minute Slot brings on Ivanusec and Jahanbakhsh for Paixao and Trauner. Lazio reactive and concentrated in the defensive phase. Two more changes in Lazio: in the 33rd minute Pellegrini and Rovella for Vecino and Hysaj. Timber and Zerrouki give way to Milambo and Ueda: Slot strengthens the attack. Feyenoord on the attack but Lazio has the energy and clarity to relaunch. Six minutes of added time. Dutch under pressure. But Castellanos has the chance to make it 2-0. Final with exposed nerves. Provedel makes the last save and Lazio collects a victory that could prove fundamental in terms of qualification. See also Liverpool out, Lens and Union Berlin in: it's the new Champions League

#Immobile #scores #Lazio #Sarri #overtakes #Feyenoord #Biancocelesti