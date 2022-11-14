4-3 the final result, with Buffon and Zambrotta as coaches. Voronin, Arveladze, Di Natale, Almeyda and Iaquinta scored. Also on the field are Mkhitaryan, Perotti and Pereyra with Diego Junior

It ends 4-3 and it’s a result that gives a genuine stamp to the Partita della Pace played today in Rome, on the Olimpico stadium. To respond to an appeal from Pope Francis. With an initiative organized as an interreligious charity event by the Pontifical Movement for Education Scholas Occurrentes. Proceeds donated to Scholas Foundation’s free programs. “I hope that in this stadium, for this match, we will rediscover the gratuitousness of playing as brothers. Thank you for holding this meeting for peace, which involves all countries, even those where football is not so famous. I hope everyone rediscovers their amateur dimension. I pray for you, do the same for me”, the video message of Pope Francis. Also in the sign of Diego Maradona, the late Argentine champion, captain in the two previous editions: the children reunited in Rome. See also Napoli does not stop: after Ndombele Raspadori is coming

THE STARS — First in an audience in the Vatican with the Pope, then on the pitch at the Olimpico. Whites against blues. Who win in comeback: a brace from Andrij Voronin, a former striker with a past in Liverpool and Borussia Mönchengladbach was decisive: Ukrainian with a Russian father, a personal story that calls for peace. Arveladze (brace), Di Natale, Almeida and Iaquinta scored. And the stars that still enchant. Like Ronaldinho, Candela, Stoichkov, Klose (with the Azzurri), Burdisso, Ciro Ferrara, Di Biagio and Caniggia. Mkhitaryan, Perotti and Pereyra also played. Diego Junior is also on the field. And in the name of Maradona, also his nephew Benjamin Aguero, 13 years old.

PROPERTY AND THE NATIONAL — Immobile didn’t play like Buffon, both injured. The Parma goalkeeper played the role of coach of the whites (Zambrotta that of the blues). Immobile was supposed to be the captain of the Azzurri, he handed over his ranks to Ferrara. He commented on the right thigh injury which stopped him for the match against Juventus. “I’m fine, luckily the old scar hasn’t reopened, it’s a fairly minor thing that will allow me to recover in time. To tell the truth, now there is a lot of time, even too much”. Then Immobile added: “Without the World Cup? Now we should have prepared ourselves for quite another thing. Sorry for everyone, it’s a very sad moment, let’s hope it passes soon “. The return to the national team? “I hope soon, there are Nations finals, the preparation for the European Championship. Coach Mancini knows he can count on me for a hand. Now, unfortunately, I couldn’t be there with the national team, I know that the boys will prepare for the next races in the best possible way, but I imagine the mood won’t be the right one”. See also The 10 oldest football clubs in the world

