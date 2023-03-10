In the Biancocelesti Casale is also in doubt, but he should do it. Atalanta will not have Zappacosta and Koopmeiners
We are on the eve of a new championship day: round number 26 begins with Spezia – Inter and will end on Monday with Milan – Salernitana. You have until tomorrow at 20.44 to line up your line-up for a new day of Fantasy Championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
ATALANTA
—
INJURED Hateboer (season over); Palomino (doubt), Scalvini (doubt), Zappacosta; Koopmeiners. DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
BOLOGNA
INJURED Bagnolini; Dominguez.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
CREMONESE
INJUREDAiwu.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
EMPOLI
INJURED Vicar (doubtful); Cambiaghi, Destro.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
FLORENTINE
INJURED Terzic. DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
INTER
INJURED Skriniar. DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
JUVENTUS
INJURED De Sciglio (doubt); Kaio Jorge, Milik.
DISQUALIFIED Kean (two days).
LAZIO
INJURED Farmhouse (doubt); Still.
DISQUALIFIED Marusic (one day).
LECCE
INJURED Dermaku, Pongracic. DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
MILAN
INJURED Messias (doubtful). DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
MONZA
INJURED rovella; Dani Mota (doubt).
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
NAPLES
INJURED Lozano (doubt), Raspadori.
DISQUALIFIED Mario Rui (one day)
ROME
INJURED Darboe. DISQUALIFIED Cristante(a day).
SALERNITANA
INJURED: Fazio (doubtful), Troost-Ekong.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
SAMPDORIA
INJURED Audero; Conti (season over), Murillo (doubt); Djuricic (doubt), Ilkhan (doubt); Lammers (doubtful), Pussetto (season over).
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
SASSUOLO
INJURED Tolyan.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
SPICE
INJURED Zoet; Sticks, Holm, Joao Moutinho.
DISQUALIFIED Marchetti and Reca (one day).
TURIN
INJURED Berisha (technical choice); Lazaro, Zima; Vieira; Vlasic. DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
UDINESE
INJURED Ebosse (season over); Deulofeu.
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
VERONA
INJURED Snipers (doubt); Hrustic, Sulemana, Veloso (doubtful); Djuric, Henry (season over), Ngonge (doubtful).
DISQUALIFIED Nobody.
March 9 – 8.18pm
