TUMBLING coronavirus infection rates have not weakened the resolve of the Valencian Community over keeping its borders closed during the Easter period.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said that he talked to his counterparts in neighboring regions like Catalunya and Murcia this morning (March 3).

It managed to get their support on taking a united stance ahead of this afternoon’s weekly meeting of the Inter-territorial Council and the Ministry of Health.

Other presidents shared his view that borders should not reopen when the Easter holiday period starts at the end of the month.

Ximo Puig said: “The infection situation is continuing to improve but we cannot jeopardise efforts made by everybody in Valencia over recent weeks. We need to consolidate the improvements that have been achieved. “

Puig has consistently advocated that reopening the regional border, which has been shut since late October, would be a serious mistake for Easter.

‘We did save Christmas but we cannot save Semana Santa’ has been a well-used phrase of the Valencian leader in recent weeks.

Puig wants unity at today’s Inter-territorial meeting amongst all of Spain’s regions for the perimeter closures to continue, but the main sticking point will be the Madrid Community which has had a looser viewer on coronavirus restrictions.

One concern in the Valencian Community and other ‘coastal’ regions is that some people from the Madrid area traditionally head towards their holiday homes for the Easter period, something that they could not legally do last year during the first State of Alarm.