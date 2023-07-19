For the first time, the Biancoceleste captain could end up on the market: Saudi wants him, he thinks about it

Suddenly even Ciro Immobile could end up on the market: the Arabs are trying to do it, who in Italy are putting clubs, presidents, coaches and players in crisis with their offers. Undisputed captain of Lazio, record holder of goals and reliability, the captain is staggering in front of the figures that are proposed to him for the next three years.

QUOTES — This is how for a few days even the bookmakers have begun to consider the possibility of an unexpected divorce and which the Biancocelesti fans hope will not wear out. According to Gazzabet’s specialists, the sale of the forward from Campania is quite probable, despite the current resistance from president Lotito: the odds chosen are 1.95 for Ciro’s team change, which rises to 2 for Snai’s shareholders. Obviously there are no Italian alternatives for this player: either Lazio forever or Arabia, for an economic choice. On the Snai platform, the sale is proposed at 2.50. See also Cali vs. America, live: this is how the final first leg of the Women's League goes

PROPERTY AND A CONTRACT UNTIL 2026 — Ciro Immobile has a contract that binds him to Lazio until 2026, with the guarantee already obtained of a future in the company and at the moment he is training with all his teammates in Auronzo, under the guidance of Sarri: he would have confessed this right to the coach its temptation, also creating a lot of apprehension from a technical point of view. After having already sold Milinkovic Savic for 40 million, the president Lotito would not want to deprive himself of the symbol of his successes: with the biancoceleste shirt the forward scored 195 goals, including cups, and even surpassed Silvio Piola becoming number one. After a season compromised by injuries, in which he scored only 12 goals in the championship, he aims again, if he stays, to conquer the title of top scorer which now belongs to Osimhen. It would be the fifth time for him. See also Another from Teófilo Gutiérrez: Dimayor applied a harsh sanction

