Today at Coni, the Lazio striker received the Margiotta award from Ussi: “We’re tired but we mustn’t give up. This year I’d be happy if Inzaghi won it”
Ciro Immobile takes charge by looking at the national team and Lazio. Today the Biancoceleste bomber received the Vincenzo Margiotta award from USSI in the Olimpico press room, named after the attacker who scored goals (85) with the Salernitana shirt. “Even my father told me about him”, said Ciro, thanking the organizers of Agropoli where the initiative in the name of Margiotta was born. He was greeted with a big hug by the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina. He responded with emotion to some questions from the boys of a football school in Agropoli which brought him back to the days of the blue triumph in London in 2021. “We had a lot of fun at the European Championship. I could have scored a few more goals with the national team. In difficulties we’ve always brought out the best in us. Now important appointments await us. Never give up even if the last period hasn’t been one of the best due to the lack of qualification for the World Cup…”
Immobile and the Lazio championship with the Champions League goal which has lately been proving to be more difficult. “Yes, we’re tired because it’s tiring to fight against strong teams who will try hard to steal our place. We have to work hard, in the last match (2-2 with Lecce) we lost points, but the finish line is almost there. We mustn’t give up. Who will win the Champions League? I hope an Italian, I’m tied to Inzaghi as a person and as a coach, I’d be happy for him. Even in the Europa League there could be an all-Italian final. Lately it’s been said that Italy is behind in football, but it’s not true. You have to get to know them and play in the leagues, it’s true that some have more economic possibilities like the Premier League, but with the Italian teams we’re making ourselves count again this year”.
May 15, 2023
