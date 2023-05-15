Ciro Immobile takes charge by looking at the national team and Lazio. Today the Biancoceleste bomber received the Vincenzo Margiotta award from USSI in the Olimpico press room, named after the attacker who scored goals (85) with the Salernitana shirt. “Even my father told me about him”, said Ciro, thanking the organizers of Agropoli where the initiative in the name of Margiotta was born. He was greeted with a big hug by the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina. He responded with emotion to some questions from the boys of a football school in Agropoli which brought him back to the days of the blue triumph in London in 2021. “We had a lot of fun at the European Championship. I could have scored a few more goals with the national team. In difficulties we’ve always brought out the best in us. Now important appointments await us. Never give up even if the last period hasn’t been one of the best due to the lack of qualification for the World Cup…”