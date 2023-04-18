Immobile accident, “for both it was green: the traffic light does not go”

TO Rome now all we talk about is of the accident of the Lazio striker Cyrus Immobilewhich collided with his suvs against a tram: great scare, car destroyed but luckily no serious consequences, including his daughters they got out unharmed from the car. Immobile, immediately after the accident he declared: “The tram And past with the red“. The reply of the driver of the vehicle was equally clear: “No, the traffic light for me was green“. From the testimonies of the taxi drivers of the Capital, perhaps the truth emerges: “They have right both“For me – a taxi driver from the capital with 20 years of service explains to the Messenger – it is really possible that both the Lazio captain Ciro Immobile with the SUV and the driver of tram 19 both passed with the green. That stretch between piazza delle Five Days And Matteotti Bridge he will have crossed it thousands of times on the fast lane. And yet, he swears that for at least two or three days, before Sunday’s clash, he avoided going there“why the traffic light was not workingthere were some anomalies evident that they concerned the timing“.

The alarm among the taxi drivers of the capital – continues the Messenger – he had been around for a few days. A word of mouth in the groups chat and on Facebook to warn others colleagues of danger: “Guys, that traffic light has something That it doesn’t add up. I don’t know if this has happened to you too, but I’ve been banging the “snout” on it for a couple of days: the green snap every two reds on the other side (lungotevere delle Armi), they are formed kilometric filesthat intersection has problems of synchronization for days. For fix it as always it takes tragedy“. In short, the taxi drivers – but also ordinary citizens had noticed the problem – summed up: “For us both passed with the green light, both Immobile and the tram driver, that traffic light perhaps due to the copious fall of water right there last week it was crashed“.

