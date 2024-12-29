He Betis and the agents of Matthew They have scheduled a meeting for the next few days to negotiate the renewal of the contract of the 20-year-old youth squad. The fact is that the parties have been probing their positions in these weeks with…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only