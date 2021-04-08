The end of the tunnel of the global pandemic crisis is just around the corner. The light will begin to shine this year, and with much more force than expected. Thanks to the huge public spending and investment plans.

That is a brushstroke summary of the two great roles of the IMF (the Outlook and the Fiscal Monitor) yesterday and the day before yesterday: they forecast a growth of 6% of world GDP in 2021. And they coincide with the last provisional report of the OECD (9/3): it predicts 5.6%. Forecasts both higher than the previous ones of the two organizations.

They may fall short: they do not include in their calculations the impact of the US $ 1.7 trillion Employment Plan, announced by Joe Biden on March 31. It is true that it may be delayed by opposition filibusters and the enemies of taxes: Europe does not have a monopoly on obstacles.

But if the effect of the above American rescue plan (for 1.9 trillion dollars, effective from March 11) should “increase world growth by 1%”, according to the OECD, something similar should happen with the new one. And in addition, another great package will follow, focused on revitalizing health and school. Ultimate objective: contest the hegemony of China.

Some European reactions to Biden’s activism are clumsy. Like the alibi of the president of the Eurogroup, the austerity Paschal Donohoe. He takes refuge in the parallelism of the packages of both regions decided in 2020 to argue that nothing has to be compared (To compare the UE and US pandemic packages misses the point, FT, 29/3). Error. Measuring yourself with the good stimulates.

Or like the tired jeremiads of the Eurotremulos on the own defects and the greater ambition, size and speed of the others … that we will see.

The thing goes the other way around. Europe must support Biden’s tax activism: for the sake of global growth (and its better distribution) and for its own. And compete better: because the new American president has set the highest bar for him: that of contesting world hegemony.

That means speeding up the implementation of your recovery plan. Circumventing the Karlsruhe chinita, substituting, even temporarily, its first disbursements (via EIB, or with the Commission’s own debt as in the SURE). And increase its endowment, as required by the Community Court of Auditors. AND…

But compete from the applause! Because Biden’s stimuli have a knock-on effect on the European (and global) economy. Because its objectives and structure (climate policy, renewable energy, R&D) trace the Next Generation EU. And because they freeze the design of the hawks to return to austerity.

Obvious. Well, fiscal expansion must continue “while vaccination continues, detection capacity improves and economic recovery is reinforced,” reads the Display. Ear: not until this start. Until it is unstoppable.