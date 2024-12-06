The organization of Big Brother decided disciplinary expulsion of Adrián during the gala on Thursday exceed the limits established during the previous night. The contestant invaded Maica’s personal space, when she asked him to leave him alone.

Adrian he pounced on his companionwhen she asked him not to “get so attached” on several occasions, ignoring her. For this reason, Super informed him of the decision at the beginning of the gala: “Maica expressed her discomfortyou knew the code of conduct.”

“A few weeks ago you made an out of place comment and you were warned that we would not pass another one,” continued the Super. “In Big Brother Attitudes that compromise privacy are prohibited of people, and even more so when they express that they are uncomfortable.

Finally, he was told clearly and directly the final consequence: “We inform you that from this moment you are disciplinary expelled“. The young man remained silent and left the confessional when ordered.

Jorge Javier Vazquez He was in charge of communicating it to the rest of the contestants. “Last night Adrián crossed a red line of the program and invaded the personal space of a colleague,” he put them in context.

No one understood anything, but Ruvens did understand what the thing was about. “It must be what happened with Maica,” he supposed. “But I haven’t said anything,” she said, through tears. “You shouldn’t feel guilty about anything“, his companion calmed him down.