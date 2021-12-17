Yusuf demir He was on loan this summer to FC Barcelona, ​​from Rapid Vienna, but his adventure in the culé team will come to an end sooner than expected. Barça kept one purchase option to the Austrian team of 10 million euros it will not perform. As explained Sport, The Catalans will break the transfer of the winger ahead of the winter market, due to the need to lower the wage bill and free up chips to make additions.

After an exciting start to the course, where He played four games in the first seven league games with Ronald Koeman, was losing gallons and the confidence of the Blaugrana team. With the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench, the winger has played three games: one in the League against Espanyol and two in the Champions League against Benfica and Bayern Munich, even so, their situation has not changed.

To the young player of 18 years there will be no shortage of suitors and it seems that their destination will be Germany. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt already yearn for him.