Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- As of May 1 will enter into force prohibition for the capture of crab in the coasts of the Mexican Pacific.

José Alfonso Chaparro Bojórquez, president of the Federation of fishing cooperatives of 21st century bays in Ahome, indicated that the provision has already been issued by the authorities of fishing in the country and will soon enter into force.

He indicated that the measure will be totally negative for the sector, considering that shrimp, the main fishery in the sector, has also been banned since last March, but at the same time they are necessary because they are focused on allowing the best reproduction of the species.

“Obviously we are talking about the fact that during the closed season there will be less employment, given that the economy in the fishing communities is reduced, but at the same time this measure is necessary for the species to reproduce,” he stressed.

He considers it necessary that while the bans on these species are in force, the authorities implement the respective surveillance actions to monitor the good development of the product, since the results that fishermen will achieve during the next capture periods will depend on that. .