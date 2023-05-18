Immigration | Will residence permits be shortened, will reception money be cut? Such measures are on the table in government negotiations

In government negotiations next week we will get to “real action” regarding immigration, he characterized Riikka Purra (ps) at the press conference of the party chairmen on Wednesday.

There is indeed something that can be reconciled between the parties on the issues of immigration.

Basic Finns have raised as a threshold question for going to the government that “immigration from outside Europe, which is harmful to Finland economically and in terms of security, must be significantly limited”. The Rkp and the coalition, on the other hand, have demanded an increase in work-related immigration, and the Rkp also an increase in the refugee quota.

HS found out what kind of immigration issues the government negotiators have to solve at the Säätytalo’s tables. The information is based on documents requested by the magazine from various ministries and authorities.

Cutting the benefit paid to asylum seekers

Government negotiators have asked the Ministry of the Interior to find out whether the reception fee could be lowered and what kind of effects this would have.

Reception money can be paid to an asylum seeker or a person who has applied for or received temporary protection. It is intended, for example, for clothes, minor healthcare costs, local transport tickets and telephone costs.

At the moment, the reception money is at its highest 348.50 euros per month. A benefit of this amount can be paid to a person living alone or a single parent who is not offered meals at the reception center. Providing meals reduces the amount to 102.15 euros per month.

The office of the Ministry of the Interior estimates that the cut of the money has not gone through due to the requirements of the EU reception directive. The reception allowance is only about 60 percent of the level of subsistence allowance, and benefits in kind, i.e. benefits given in the form of goods, cannot be considered to cover the difference.

In the memorandum, it is estimated that different payment categories could possibly be created for the reception money, for example for those receiving temporary protection, asylum seekers and applicants who have received a negative decision and are waiting to return. However, the resulting savings are seen as marginal.

According to the agency, the best way to generate savings on the costs of immigration in general is to operate the asylum and reception system as efficiently as possible, where asylum decisions are made in six months. In this case, the time spent in the reception system is as short as possible.

Reducing re-applications

Renewal applications have also been discussed at the immigration desk.

A renewal application is an asylum application that the applicant makes when he has already received a legally binding decision on the previous application. The application must state the new grounds for the application and the reason why these grounds have not been brought forward before.

The office of the Ministry of the Interior has estimated for the government negotiators that in the next period such applications would be made around 800–1,000 per year. According to estimates, a reduction in renewal applications in a quarter would save around 2–3 million euros per year.

Means for this could be, for example, pre-processing and actual processing of applications as quickly as possible, making the implementation of previous deportation decisions more efficient, and tightening reception services only to the level that the EU directive at least requires.

According to the ministry, the latter measure could reduce the incentives to apply again just to receive reception services.

Tightening the conditions for family reunification

The negotiators have received an overview of what kind of extortion EU legislation would allow for immigration permit processes.

For example, Finland can try to expand the use of the so-called accelerated asylum procedure or limit the right to work for an applicant for international protection so that in certain cases the right would only be granted after six months instead of the current three.

Finland could also investigate the introduction of the so-called integration condition.

According to the EU directive, member states can require that third-country nationals meet the integration requirements according to national legislation in order to obtain the status of long-term resident third-country national. However, this would require the organization of integration training, which would incur additional costs for the state.

Some new conditions could also be added to family reunification. For example, the family reunifier may be required to live legally in Finland for a maximum of two years before he can apply for family reunification.

Shortening residence permits

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the possibility of completely renouncing the national permanent residence permit and switching to one permanent residence permit, i.e. a long-term EU residence permit, could be explored in Finland.

The first residence permit of those receiving international protection could also be shortened from four to three years if desired. The residence permit granted in connection with secondary protection could be shortened to one year.

On the basis of secondary protection, a residence permit can be granted if the person does not meet the conditions for receiving asylum, but it is considered that he is at risk of danger in his home country.

Reform of integration services and new “integration support”

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs believes that the next government should implement a comprehensive reform of integration education and other education that promotes language skills and integration, strengthening the quality of education.

The need is particularly topical because the organization of employment and integration services will be transferred to municipalities in 2024.

“The overall reform would combine the current integration training organized as workforce training, literacy training and integration training for liberal arts work, as well as other language skills and integration-promoting training and literacy training provided in connection with basic education for adults into one national, clear and high-quality entity coordinated with employment services,” the ministry envisions.

The ministry also sees that a new benefit could be introduced – integration support. It would be a primary benefit intended for immigrants participating in integration services, which would be equivalent in size to labor market support for job-seeking immigrants and basic income for immigrants outside the labor force.

The condition for receiving the support would be the obligation to participate in the services according to the integration plan.

“The model would increase the participation of not only unemployed jobseekers, but also immigrants outside the labor force, in integration services,” the ministry’s background paper says.

Program to prevent the exploitation of foreign labor

The office of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs proposes that the next government should prepare a program to prevent the exploitation of foreign labor.

The program could include, for example, legislative changes that would facilitate the exchange of information between authorities.

According to the ministry, the program should also clarify “the conditions and means to ensure the ethical and transparent recruitment and contract activities of Finnish and foreign international recruitment operators and their subcontractors”, so that it can be prevented, for example, from the collection of so-called threshold money.

The threshold money system means that a person pays an unreasonably high sum of money to enter Finland.

The model of international recruitment in the social security field

A lot of material has been submitted to the board negotiations on international recruitment, facilitating work- and education-based residence permit processes, and, for example, the need for skilled immigration and regulatory measures.

One special target group is personnel in the social and health sector.

The Ministry of Labor and the Economy believes that a special international recruitment model for social security should be created in Finland, which would include recruitment activities in the country of origin, increasing and enhancing qualification training in Finland, speeding up legalization and access to the labor market, and the utilization of on-the-job learning.

The ministry is considering whether Finland needs “flexibility” in its permit system to take into account the qualification period that often takes place at the beginning of a stay in the social security sector, which is neither study leading to a degree nor work, and therefore does not fit the current permit definitions.

Read more: The ministry’s proposal: those immigrating to the country for work must earn at least 1,500 euros per month

Models from other EU countries

In particular, the Fundamental Finns have urged Finland to move in the direction indicated by Sweden and Denmark in immigration policy.

Among other things, the immigration table has been asked for a comparison of the asylum systems of Sweden and Finland and information on why Denmark does not apply regulations belonging to the European asylum system.

The negotiators have also been presented with information compiled by officials about the “zones” introduced in Sweden and Denmark, in which the police can perform random checks on people and other objects and vehicles.

In addition, civil servants have been asked to compile information for the negotiators on how other EU countries resolve the situations of those without the right of residence.