Immigration | “We’re running out of money” – Arno Talvisara can’t get to work in Oulu because his wife’s residence permit isn’t ready

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The processing of the residence permit application of doctor Arno Talvisara’s wife has stretched beyond the nine months required by law. According to Olli Koskipirti, head of the process at the Finnish Immigration Service, about a thousand applications have exceeded the time limit for processing set by law. The delays are due to the Immigration Office’s own backlog of applications and the length of case-specific investigations.

Doctor Arno Talvisara should already be receiving patients at a clinic in Oulu, but instead he barely gets to sleep in Northern Thailand.

Talvisara’s wife Yingcham Dtaagaaeo can’t get to Finland. The statutory, maximum nine-month processing time for the wife’s residence permit application has expired. The decision has still not been heard.

Instead, the Immigration Office received an email on June 25 asking about issues that, according to Talvisara, have already been discussed with the agency before. HS has seen the email.

HS is told about the case of the Talvisara family earlier in June in an extensive story. Dtaagaaeo’s application process has been complicated by the fact that he does not have a valid passport and cannot go to his home country of Myanmar to renew it, as it is so dangerous there.

Talvisara’s wife has been classified as a possible “risk person” due to the lack of a passport.

How is it usual for the processing time to expire before a decision is reached?

The process director of the Finnish Immigration Service Olli Koskipirtin according to the nine-month processing time is exceeded in about ten percent of residence permit applications. At the moment, about a thousand applications have exceeded the time limit established by law.

The delays are caused both by the agency’s own backlog of applications and by the length of case-specific investigations. For example, requesting statements from the authorities or obtaining a document review can affect the delay from other states.

However, according to Koskipirti, the applications are not delayed due to the holiday season.

Koskipirtti does not comment on individual cases.

Traffic jams have recently worsened. It is affected by the increase in applications for work-related immigration. Because of that, the number of applications from accompanying family members has also increased by fifty percent in two years.

The Finnish Immigration Service is under political pressure to promote employment-based immigration and the immigration of foreign students. Their issues have been prioritized, for example, in the development of process automation.

“Family members are in a way some kind of sufferers here. It has not been possible to resource them in the same way,” says Koskipirtti.

Automating some processes ultimately helps everyone, he points out.

Winter season the family has been living in a rented room since the lease of their previous apartment expired. There are no proper cooking facilities. The family is able to move to another rented apartment, but the uncertainty about the future weighs heavily, especially in financial matters.

“We’re running out of money because I’m not working. In Thailand, work permits are so difficult for doctors that there is no chance of getting a job. In principle, I have already gone below the balance of my visa limit, so at least it will not be renewed at the turn of the year,” says Talvisara.

The condition of the long-term visa, intended for people over 50 years old, is that the applicant can either prove his income or have at least 800,000 baht in his account, or about a good 20,200 euros.

With latecomers the processes have consequences for the agency. According to Koskipirti, customers can complain to the parliamentary ombudsman or the chancellor of justice.

“Customers very rarely think that exceeding the processing time is justified,” says Koskipirtti.

“Every complaint is answered, they are investigated internally and we try to find ways to avoid them in the future.”

Lack of resources is a problem that is difficult to fix without additional resources.

How long can an application that has been pending for more than nine months have to wait?

“Delayed applications are given high priority, and we try to do them as quickly as possible. Within a week or a couple of months at the most, depending on what kind of reports are still needed,” Koskipirtti estimates.