Immigration | VM: Basic Finns’ view of the income limit for “useful” immigration is based on a misunderstanding

Basic Finns bases its demand for a 2,500-euro income limit for work-related immigration on the Ministry of Finance’s calculation. The calculation has been misinterpreted, says VM’s financial advisor Jukka Mattila.

Basic Finns insists in government negotiations that the income limit for those moving to Finland for work be tightened to at least 2,500 euros per month.

An immigrant from outside the EU would have to earn at least that much gross in his new job in order to be entitled to an employee’s residence permit.

Currently, the requirement to obtain a residence permit is a salary of 1,331 euros, if the job is not covered by a collective agreement. If the collective agreement applies, the minimum requirement for full-time work is the salary according to the collective agreement.

Work-based immigration is one of the most difficult controversial issues that will be discussed in Säätytalo this week.

Basic Finns the chairman Riikka Purran according to the idea of ​​an income limit of 2,500 euros is based on the Ministry of Finance’s to calculateaccording to which a person who only earns more than 2,500 euros gross benefits the public economy on average – i.e. pays more taxes than receives social benefits.

Financial advisor Jukka Mattila from the Ministry of Finance says that the calculation is not related to work-related immigration and the public interpretation of it is based on an “unfortunate misunderstanding”.

First of all, in the calculation, the limit of a “net positive” employee is a little over 2,000 euros, not 2,500 euros. When the gross salary of a person living alone rises to a little over 2,000 euros per month, on average, he starts paying more taxes and unemployment insurance premiums than he receives social benefits.

The purpose of the calculation related to the reform of the financing model of Te services is to characterize the financial benefits of the employment of an unemployed person to the municipalities, says Mattila.

If one were to examine the benefits or harms of work-based immigration to the public economy, one would have to take into account, for example, indirect taxes paid by employees, such as value added taxes, and on the other hand, the costs of public services they use. It would be a much more complicated calculation exercise.

Job- and the Ministry of Economy has suggested the income limit for employee and entrepreneur residence permits is 1,500 euros. The proposal is partly based on the fact that, according to the ministry, people with a foreign background who earn more than 1,500 gross are typically so-called net payers.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Mattila, the calculation has the same flaws: it only takes into account the taxes paid by individuals from their salary and the direct income transfers they receive. The Ministry of Labor and Economy’s calculation also does not distinguish those who moved to the country for work from other immigrants.

The examination should also focus on the long term, says Mattila: will those who have come to work stay in Finland at all, will their salary increase over the years or will they remain unemployed relying on social benefits? Research is being done on the subject, but it is only in its early stages.

At the Ministry of Finance there is no own view of what would be the appropriate income limit for residence permits.

Mattila states that it is known from previous studies that the employment rate of those who moved to Finland for work can be high, but their earnings level is often lower than that of those born in Finland.

In the end, there can’t even be one correct number as the income limit, says Mattila. For example, the age of the person moving to work affects the benefit or harm to the public economy. Those who immigrated to Finland at a young age are more likely than others to be useful from the point of view of public finances, because they have time to work for a long time before retiring.