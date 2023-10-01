Genoa – A debate on the issues of security and immigration, to close the three days of Zena Fest in Piazza della Vittoria. The League concludes the traditional Genoese event with a debate, moderated by the director of Telenord, Giampiero Timossi, in which the undersecretary of the Interior, Nicola Molteni, the deputy minister of Transport and regional secretary of the Northern League, Edoardo Rixi, the mayor of Ventimiglia, Flavio Di Muro, the president of the Central East Municipality, Andrea Carratù and Gianni Tonelli, general secretary of the autonomous police union.

A debate that comes after another confrontation which was held today (Sunday 1st October) this time on the theme of the defense of Italian companies, in which the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alessandro Morelli, the senator Stefania Pucciarelli and the regional councilor for economic development took part , Andrea Benveduti.

Molteni’s debut is dedicated to the decision of the Catania judge who declared part of the Cutro decree illegitimate. “In recent years except the period in which Salvini was minister and the landings were greatly reduced, the responses to the immigration phenomenon were lacking and insufficient. Europe should help the States but it has slacked off, just look at what is happening in Germany where they are starting to defend the borders again – declares the undersecretary – There are national solutions, I believe that the phenomenon must be managed at community level but the numbers must lead the government to strengthen the action to combat irregular immigration which relies on the organized crime of traffickers and the agreements with the countries of origin, helping countries like Tunisia. But national policies are also needed like the Salvini decrees. People at sea must be saved, but disembarkations must be blocked and more repatriations made, which are increasing by 30% compared to last year but are still too few. The CPRs are useful, 70% of those who are repatriated pass through a detention center for repatriation. The ruling of the specialized section of the Catania court the other day will be challenged, there is an obvious paradox: we are speeding up repatriations as Europe wants but a magistrate tells us that the centers would violate European rules. The government moves forward.”

He then takes the floor Deputy Minister of Transport Edoardo Rixi: “Germany not only closes the borders but also pays the NGOs, either there is unity of purpose or we risk having a huge problem. Africa is a land of economic conquest in this phase, especially by China, we will always find ourselves more exposed if things don’t change – adds the Ligurian secretary of the League – We must structure ourselves to be able to independently manage criminal phenomena linked to immigration, so we need centers to detain them. We need a CPR for each region, Italy is a funnel for those who want to cross the borders and go to other countries, we are a transit area: in Ventimiglia every summer the French put Gendarmerie armored vehicles at the border. The problem must be solved at the root and if the government decides to crack down on the state structures must align in that direction, we are the only country in the world in which a former interior minister has two trials for having done what the law required. We help those in need but we must be more severe: Italians risk seeing degradation and social conflicts increase”.

And finally, it’s up to you to intervene the mayor of Ventimiglia, Flavio Di Muro: “Tomorrow Undersecretary Molteni and Minister Piantedosi will be in Ventimiglia and I thank them, the League and the entire centre-right listen to me and support me. In Ventimiglia we are an example of what it means to share with immigration flows, today Macron rejects more migrants than Orban: centre-left countries reject more than centre-right ones. We need to raise the border, I don’t feel like condemning those who want to control their borders, but then the very idea of ​​Europe no longer exists – explains the mayor of Ventimiglia – come and give me lessons on Europeanism, if each state does what it wants it means that Europe is dead in Ventimiglia. I will ask the government to have the possibility of having more tools, I am the mayor who is most convinced about the CPR, the priority of a mayor it’s not understanding what’s happening in sub-Saharan Africa but understanding how to enforce the removal orders from the police headquarters. The CPRs are even more useful in border areas, they don’t need ideological discourse. I will ask to speed up for a CPR as close as possible to Ventimiglia and to have a structure to temporarily accommodate those who agree to be identified and another structure for women and children. We need 3 different structures.”

Molteni again: “In Ventimiglia there are 4 issues to address. The first is the relationship with France: Meloni is right to dialogue with Macron but re-establishing relations with France cannot ignore the massive rejections and the French suspension of Schengen. The second is the Cpr, which is needed in Liguria: we are doing a national mapping and next week we will see the places, but in Liguria it is absolutely necessary. The third theme is the strengthening of the presence of soldiers in the streets and then there is the theme of compensation: Ventimiglia yes finds itself dealing with problems regarding social services or waste management and cannot be worth less than Pozzallo or Lampedusa. Ventimiglia must have the same attention”.