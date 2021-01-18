Immigration Thousands of people march in a caravan from Central America to the United States in the hope of Biden’s rule and a better life

The Biden administration, which begins its term on Wednesday, is warned that immigration policy will not change in an instant and the trip to the United States will be dangerous.

Thousands of People traveling from Central America to the United States in a caravan have been stopped in Guatemala, say British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The New York Times.

An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people, mainly from Honduras, are trying to escape poverty and violence to Mexico and from there to the US border.

On Sunday, Guatemalan security forces stopped thousands of U.S. seekers in Vado Hondo near the Honduran border. Bars and tear gas were used in the operation, and several people were injured.

The Guatemalan government said it would not accept “illegal mass migration” and said it did not intend to let people move forward.

Guatemala has agreed with the United States to halt northward migration flows.

Which year thousands of people who left Central America try a dangerous trip to the United States. Many of them are on foot.

Elected President of the United States Joe Biden has said he will dismiss the resigning president Donald Trumpin strict immigration line. However, the Biden administration, which begins its term on Wednesday, has been warned that immigrants should not leave for the United States now, as politics will not change overnight.

NBC News according to a source in the Biden administration interviewed by the administration, the administration intends to focus first on people who have been waiting at the U.S. border for a long time, not on those who have only recently arrived.

“We need to send a message that help and hope is coming, but coming [Yhdysvaltoihin] right now it doesn’t make sense for their own safety, ”the official told NBC News.

Also Acting Chief of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan has warned that immigrants should not “waste their time and money”.

A Biden team official interviewed by Reuters says it will take four years to cope with the challenges of immigration because of four years of “chaotic and cruel practices” and a coronavirus pandemic.

“Meanwhile, a trip to the United States is very dangerous, and no [Keski-Amerikan] those in the area should believe anyone who is lying that our border will be open to everyone next month. ”

According to the official, the future administration will try, among other things, to solve the root causes of immigration and rethink the asylum process.

Pandemic has exacerbated the already deplorable state of the Honduran economy. In addition to poverty and unemployment, the country suffers from drug and gang violence as well as natural disasters such as hurricanes.

In Guatemala, newcomers were required to have legal travel documents and negative results in coronavirus tests, which many, however, did not have to give. According to Reuters, the authorities conducted coronavirus tests on at least some entrants, resulting in 21 coronavirus infections.

However, according to police, some of the newcomers were allowed to enter the country because there were families with children among them and tear gas was feared to cause personal injury.

“My daughter almost suffocated. I just want a future for my girls. There are no jobs in Honduras, ”said a traveler with her infant daughter Elmer Espinal news agency Reuters.

After the stop, some of those who came with the caravan went back on the rides sent by the authorities. By Sunday, nearly 1,400 people in the caravan had returned to Honduras by Sunday. They were accompanied by 192 children.

However, many of those who came with the caravan stayed nearby to wait for a new attempt later.

“We want Guatemalan people to let us through,” the Honduran said Joaquin Ortiz according to the news agency Reuters.

“We’re not leaving here. We will continue our journey. I want to get through because our country has horrible beings. There is nothing in Honduras. ”