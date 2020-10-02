Migrants attempt to reach Britain aboard a small craft in the English Channel on August 27, 2020 Illustrative photo. (SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP)

It’s the Financial Times who was the first to publish these revelations: the government, he says, has seriously considered sending asylum seekers to detention centers on Ascension or Saint Helena, where Napoleon (already exiled by the English). Two islands that depend on the British crown, lost in the South Atlantic, more than 6,000 km from the English coast.

Faced with outraged reactions from the opposition and human rights associations, the Foreign Ministry tried to downplay, citing “cost and logistics issues”, not to mention the risks of collateral damage at the diplomatic level. The Home Office ended up backing down and denying everything altogether.

In the process, The Guardian explains that Saint Helena was finally put away in favor of other destinations considered more suitable for welcoming migrants: Moldova, Morocco and Papua New Guinea. Option again rejected. And the daily insists: it was Downing Street that had this idea – not the British immigration services, which tried on the contrary to curb the ardor of the Prime Minister.

Among the most crazy ideas echoed by the press: the deployment, in the Channel, of boats generating big waves to force the boats of migrants to turn around. According to the Times, the executive also imagined parking the refugees on old oil platforms. Before retaining the option of old disused ferries that would park offshore, such as offshore detention centers. We could almost laugh about it if we weren’t talking about human beings who fled the war, whose only crime is to seek asylum.

This was already one of the arguments of supporters of Brexit. Boris Johnson makes it a recurring subject, especially since the Channel crossings are on the rise: 6,200 attempts since the start of the year, aboard inflatable boats, kayaks … even buoys.

Asylum seekers arriving by sea are not the most numerous in the UK, far from it, but the government has made this a priority. In August, the very offensive Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, promised to make this road “impracticable”. The stated objective of the government: to create a “hostile environment” to discourage illegal immigration

The United Kingdom is particularly inspired by Australia, which does not accept any refugees on its soil. Even those who meet the criteria for asylum are sent, until their application is examined, to the island-state of Nauru, in the middle of the South Pacific, or in Papua New Guinea, to detention centers whose inhumane conditions are regularly denounced by the UN.

The influence of former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, known for his intransigence on immigration, is undoubtedly one of the reasons for the positioning of the British government. Appointed adviser to the Johnson government, he met Priti Patel. Boris Johnson, he keeps the hand. On this migration issue, he still has public opinion on his side.