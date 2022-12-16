Immigration | The startup community defends the Immigration Office: “There is new management and a good attitude”

Youssef Zad, chief economist of the Finnish startup community, says that the Immigration Office has been successful in speeding up permit decisions for special experts.

in Finland it has been little noticed that a lot of good work has been done at the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) recently. This is what the chief economist of the Finnish startup community says Youssef Zad.

“It has become a feeling that the Immigration Office has been set up a lot and very harshly,” says Zad.

The startup community is mostly affected by the situation of special experts coming to the country. For example, according to Zadi, the Immigration Office has done a lot of good work.

According to Zadi, the new type of D visa introduced in the summer has made it faster to get work permits and the agency has resourced the work to process them well. According to him, the member companies of the startup community have also noticed that permission decisions are now much faster.

Zad also trusts the new head of the agency Ilkka Haahtela and considers him genuinely willing to change.

“When there is new management and a good attitude, it has saddened us to see in public how much Migri is blamed for everything.”

The Immigration Office action has sparked debate after HS told a Mongolian nurse Anudari Boldbaatar about the case.

The agency falsely accused Boldbaatar of presenting a forged document. Finally, Boldbaatar decided to leave the country.

Zad doesn’t want to downplay the issues raised and says they need to be addressed.

“The whole incident is, of course, a shame for Finland, and things like this shouldn’t happen.”

However, the startup community is worried about the ideas presented in public, according to which the structure of the agency should be “exploded” and rebuilt in order to fix the issue. For example, the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko has presented this kind of thing.

“These problems exist, but we don’t think that blowing up Migri will remove them,” says Zad.

According to him, such a major reform could mean that “for several years all processes would be in a knot”. He fears that the good work done on the issues of special experts would be lost. Instead, Zad demands, for example, increased external supervision of the Finnish Immigration Service.

According to Zad the problems in the immigration bureaucracy are currently mainly elsewhere than in the Immigration Office, at least as far as special experts are concerned.

“When there is slowness somewhere else, it is often thought that it is Migri’s fault. In reality, Migri is only a small part of that decision-making process.”

According to Zadi, there has been slowness, for example, in obtaining residence municipality registration from the Digital and Population Information Agency. It is needed in order to become a customer of the bank, which is also slow.

Zad throws the ball to the banks. He believes that if, for example, one bank handled the opening of immigrant accounts well, the word would spread and the result could be a profitable business.

The bank’s customership is needed not only to receive a salary, but also for so-called strong identification, which is used in many online services. This problem is about to be solved digital identity card.