Sunday, April 30, 2023
Immigration | The Pope urges Hungary to open its doors to foreigners and immigrants

April 30, 2023
in World Europe
Immigration | The Pope urges Hungary to open its doors to foreigners and immigrants

Pope Francis ended his three-day visit to Hungary on Sunday.

Pope Francis urged Hungarian citizens and authorities on Sunday to be more open to migrants. The Pope’s comments are reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Prime minister Viktor Orbán Hungary, led by According to Francis, “closed doors” are “sad and painful” to see, and “against the teachings of Jesus”.

“The doors we close in front of those who are foreigners or different from us, in front of immigrants or the poor,” the Pope said at an open-air Mass in central Budapest on Sunday.

“Let’s encourage each other to keep our doors open more.”

Pope ends his three-day visit to Hungary on Sunday. According to AFP, about 50,000 people participated in the fair in Budapest’s Kossuth Lajos square. Prime Minister Orbán also participated in the event.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (pictured in the middle of the front row) attended the Mass held by Pope Francis on Sunday. Picture: Balint Szentgallay / ZUMA

During his visit, Francis focused a lot on refugees and helping those fleeing poverty or war. Also on the first day of his visit, Friday, the Pope quoted St. Stephen, known as the founder of “Christian Hungary,” and said he “welcomed the guests.”

During his visit, the Pope also warned about the dangers of the rise of nationalism in Europe.

