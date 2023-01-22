Immigration | “The police said that you have four days to buy the tickets and leave” – ​​A Russian man and his daughter who sought asylum in Finland are threatened with return

21.1. 19:11 | Updated 8:02 am

August 28 in 2019 Bexoltan and his minor child Camilla applied for international protection in Finland for the first time.

Many Finnish people have been great in the opinion of father and daughter.

“We have been treated really well and respected, many have helped us.”

Yet now – some three and a half years after arriving in the country – it seems it’s all over. The asylum process has ended with conversion to the country of entry, Russia.

Beksoltan believes that from there he would be sent further to his native country of Tajikistan and even to prison.

Beksoltan and Camilla are not the father and daughter’s real names. HS will not reveal their names for their safety.

HS has seen the most recent decision of the Finnish Immigration Service and the decision of the Helsinki Administrative Court regarding the father and daughter. These decisions also override previous decisions. The decisions support what the father said, but HS has not been able to verify all the details, such as the events in Tajikistan.

Immigration Office rejected Beksoltani and Camilla’s first asylum application in February 2020. The father appealed to the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland, but the appeal was rejected. It was also rejected by the Supreme Administrative Court in January 2021.

The second round began. In the application he sent on January 29, 2021, the father put more reasons.

Three asylum interviews were organized. In them, the father said that he had converted from Islam to Christianity.

He feared that abandoning Islam would pose a threat in Tajikistan, where Beksoltan was born. When he told his brother about his conversion, he threatened to kill him.

“He got angry and said I should come back so he can kill me.”

Bexoltan left his native Russia at the beginning of the millennium because he was persecuted by the local police. According to Beksoltan, the persecution was because he was born in the Pamirs. The Pamir is a region that regularly rebelled against the Tajik regime at the beginning of the millennium.

In Russia, he got citizenship, because he had served in the Soviet army.

Trouble started in 2016: Tajikistan asked Russia to hand over Beksoltan. Soon his domestic passport was no longer valid. He had to work illegally on construction sites.

“I couldn’t get banking services anymore, and my daughter couldn’t go to school,” says Beksoltan.

At the same time, problems with the Russian police began. Beksolta heard that the police had arrested Tajiks and invalidated their passports. According to him, those arrested were deported to Tajikistan and taken directly from the airport to prison.

“In 2016, the local police picked me up from home and took me to the police station. He said I should be deported to Tajikistan.”

Beksoltan bribed the police and got home. Soon the same thing happened again.

“I realized that my life in Russia can no longer be normal.”

Finally, Beksoltan headed to the Tajik embassy in St. Petersburg. From there he received a certificate stating that he is no longer a citizen of the country. After this, father and daughter fled to Finland.

The Administrative Court of Eastern Finland and the Finnish Immigration Service have not found the story about being blacklisted by the Russian authorities to be credible. In addition, both have considered that Beksoltan’s foreign passport is valid.

“ “I don’t understand the system of this country at all. We have not been summoned to court once. We just sit and wait.”

Aliens Act according to Finland, asylum can be granted if a person has reasonable grounds to fear that he will be persecuted in his home country. However, each decision is made individually.

No return based on this, however, no one may be returned to an area where they are threatened with the death penalty, torture, persecution or other inhumane or degrading treatment. According to the Ministry of the Interior, people are not returned to the middle of the fighting either.

On the other hand, according to the ministry, not everyone has a requirement to receive asylum or other international protection from Finland.

In the case of Beksoltan and Camilla, the Finnish Immigration Service decided that they can be returned to Russia. According to the decision recorded on February 25, 2022, they must leave the country within a maximum of 30 days from the decision.

The decision is justified, among other things, by the fact that Beksoltan’s doctrine of Christianity is not comprehensive and deep enough, and the Finnish Immigration Service does not consider that it has been shown that he has “adopted the Christian conviction as a matter of conscience and a way of life”. The same reasoning applies to Camilla.

According to the agency’s assessment, Christians in Russia are not threatened because of their beliefs. In addition, the agency considers that the father is not in danger of being deported to Tajikistan.

The recipient of a negative asylum decision can appeal the decision to the administrative court. So did Beksoltan. After this, father and daughter could do nothing but wait.

“I don’t understand the system of this country at all. We have not been summoned to court once. We just sit and wait.”

Only days before the negative decision, the Russian president Vladimir Putin had announced the start of a military operation in Ukraine. It caused a clear spike in asylum applications from Russians in Finland.

In March 2022, the number of applications rose to 112 from February 18. The number of applications increased even more in the fall. In September, Russia announced a partial of business implementation and the number of applications rose to 267. When the business launch ended in October, there were 368 applications.

Beksoltan was also called up to the Russian army. HS has seen the invitation letter, which is dated for autumn, but which is no longer valid.

Beksoltan emphasizes that he does not want wars anymore and does not hold a gun in his hands. However, he considers extradition from Russia to Tajikistan more likely than being on the Ukrainian front.

By the end of November 2022, 1,104 Russians had applied for asylum in Finland. The previous year, the number was 197.

In 2022, 92 Russian citizens had received a positive asylum decision by the end of November. 76 received a negative decision. In the case of 74 applications, the case was left unexamined and in the case of 64, the application lapsed.

Applications are left unexamined on the basis of, among other things, the Dublin regulation. The regulation means the right to send the asylum seeker back to the country where he was first registered.

The expiry of the application is typically the result of the applicant himself. For example, he could have gone to another country or returned to his home country.

December 2nd 2022 The Helsinki Administrative Court rejected Beksoltani’s latest appeal. The decision says that he and Camilla have 30 days to leave the country voluntarily for Russia.

Beksoltan does not understand the decision to convert, because he is not Russian even though he has received Russian citizenship.

“My name is not Russian, my face is not Russian, you can hear an accent in my speech, the forms show that none of my relatives are Russian and that none of them, except for one brother, live in Russia. What else do I have to prove?”

“ “The police said you have four days to buy the tickets and leave Finland.”

Exactly one month later, on January 2, 2023, Beksoltan was ordered to the police station. Beksoltan realized that he and Camilla could be returned to Russia. The policeman uttered chilling words.

“The police said that you have four days to buy the tickets and leave Finland. ‘If you think it’s not safe to go to Russia, move to a third country’, I was told.”

The recipient of a negative decision can leave Finland voluntarily, supervised or accompanied. The first of these is always offered first. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the return tickets of those who leave the country voluntarily are paid for. Beksoltan thinks it’s a thin consolation if there’s nowhere to go.

The police are responsible for supervised and escorted returns. The latter is also called forced return.

According to Beksoltan, the police twice gave him more time to leave the country. Finally, the police told him sternly:

“If we don’t leave the country before January 26, we will be put in prison and later forcibly returned to Russia.”

Immigration Office due to the restrictions of publicity legislation, it is not possible to publicly comment on the affairs of an individual asylum seeker, says the regional manager of the agency’s asylum unit Juha Similä.

However, he commented in general that a negative decision always includes a decision to leave the country. You can appeal against the decision of the administrative court, as long as you get permission to appeal. If you do not get permission to appeal, you can apply for asylum again, as the number of applications is not limited.

On the other hand, the situation becomes difficult for the applicant if he has no new grounds for the application. In that case, the application will not be examined and he will automatically receive a negative decision.

Police returned a total of 177 people to Russia in 2021. Only two of them were forcibly returned to Russia. The rest of the returns were made under supervision. Forced return means that the person is brought to the destination country and handed over to the authorities there. In controlled return, it is monitored that the person leaves Finland through the border crossing point.

In 2022, 146 people were returned to the neighboring country. All returns were controlled returns. It is not known how many of those returned are asylum seekers. People are returned from Finland based on, among other things, crimes.

Beksoltan is definitely of the opinion that he cannot return to Russia or Tajikistan. On the other hand, he is clueless.

“I can’t do anything anymore. We are being sent to Russia.”

Camilla sent HS her drawing without being asked. As an accompaniment, he wrote:

“Good evening, this is Camilla. I am writing to you to explain my drawing. The bird represents Europe, from which we are trying to get help. The second part describes Finland, which sends us to Russia, where my father is sent to the war. A gun and a bloody hand represent war. Thank you.”