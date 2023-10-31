Immigration | The Nordic immigration ministers agreed on cooperation, according to Interior Minister Rantanen, returns have been “a stone in the shoe”

The purpose is, among other things, to organize joint flights for returns.

Nordic the immigration ministers have agreed in Copenhagen to intensify cooperation in the return of immigrants.

Finland was represented at the meeting by the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (p.s.). According to him, the returns have been in Finland, the Nordic countries and also at the EU level “a stone in the shoe”.

“Now the policies of all the Nordic countries are going in the same direction, and we share a picture of the situation, so there is a fruitful point to deepen cooperation,” says Rantanen.

According to him, security issues have come to the fore with a new emphasis after the recent events in Europe. Two supporters of the Swedish football team were shot in Brussels in mid-October. The shooter turned out to be a person who was staying in Belgium illegally.

Among the Nordic countries, Denmark has pursued the strictest immigration policy. According to the Reuters news agency, Sweden’s minister of immigration Maria Malmer Stenergard stated at a press conference held on Tuesday that the Swedish government is closely monitoring Denmark’s approach to combating organized crime and immigration.

Returns concern people who do not get the right to reside legally in their country of entry, for example due to a negative asylum decision.

According to the policy of the Finnish Immigration Service, no one will be returned to their home country if there is a risk of being persecuted or tortured or in the middle of fighting.

Ministers agreed on three initiatives, one of which is based on promoting voluntary return together with countries of origin.

The second project focuses on immigrants who do not have the right to stay in the EU and Schengen area. The Nordic countries intend to intensify cooperation in the return of these immigrants together with the EU’s border and maritime guard agency Frontex.

“It would be good to have, for example, Frontex flights departing here from the Nordic countries,” says Rantanen.

According to the third project, the Nordic countries assist the international migration organization IOM to organize a voluntary return to their home country for such immigrants who are stuck in North Africa.

Finland the current government program states that those who have received a negative decision will return or be returned to their countries of origin as quickly as possible.

This is more difficult than it sounds, because the refugees’ countries of origin have not been interested in cooperation. According to Rantanen, the most difficult countries for Finland are Somalia and Iraq.

“The starting point is always that countries welcome their citizens. Our government program talks about freezing development cooperation,” says Rantanen as a way to make returns more effective. Other means are trade policy and the visa policy used by the EU.

According to Rantanen, people should also be told right at the beginning of the asylum process that there is an opportunity to return voluntarily after a possible negative decision.

According to Rantanen, the legitimacy of the asylum policy, i.e. the general acceptability, will not be preserved “if, regardless of the decision, you can stay”.

The situation regarding returns is the same throughout the EU. In 2022, EU countries made 422,400 return decisions. Only less than a quarter of non-EU citizens were returned to a country outside the EU.

The largest number of returns were made to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Pakistan.