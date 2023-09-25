Immigration | The government wants to use the border procedure that screens asylum seekers full-time

The previous government would have wanted the border procedure to apply only in certain situations, for example if an exceptionally large number of people came to Finland in a short period of time.

Government intends to make the border procedure for asylum seekers a practice that would be valid continuously. The matter was reported at the Ministry of the Interior’s event on Monday.

The border procedure means that the asylum seeker can be given a negative decision already at the border. If, for example, it is assessed at the Russian border or airport that there are probably no grounds for an asylum application, it will be processed in an expedited manner, i.e. within four weeks. The applicant waits this time in accommodation near the border.

Already Sanna Marini (sd) the government proposed a border procedure, but only for certain situations. It would have been used only if an exceptionally large number of people had arrived in Finland in a short period of time or if Finland had been targeted by a hybrid influence using immigration as a tool. The bill failed because the parliament did not have time to deal with it before the elections.

Current Petteri Orpon However, the (kok) government wants the procedure to be in use all the time. It is supposed to issue a bill on the matter in the spring.

In the border procedure it’s about an EU directive. Currently, the procedure is a voluntary practice, but in June the EU countries reached an agreement according to which it will be mandatory for everyone.

In the future, an asylum seeker may be subject to a border procedure, for example, if he is considered to endanger national security, to be a danger to public order or to have given misleading information about his situation.

In addition, you may be subject to the procedure if you come from a country whose citizens are rarely granted asylum in EU countries. It is, for example, the countries of North Africa.

The directive leaves some leeway for implementation, says the Ministry of the Interior. The government wants to interpret it in the strictest possible way, i.e. to have the practice come into effect continuously.

There are currently only a few asylum seekers coming to Finland to whom the border procedure would be directly applicable. So it’s about citizens of non-EU countries who come to Finland for the first time across the EU’s external border.

Next in the spring, the government is also supposed to present a shortening of the permits for international protection.

Currently, asylum or secondary protection status is granted for four years at a time, after which an extension permit must be applied for.

The government intends to propose that asylum be granted for three years and secondary protection for one year. These are the minimum times allowed by EU directives.

In addition the government intends to propose that the status of international protection be abolished if a person commits a serious crime in Finland that endangers public order and security or if the person endangers national security.

Such a crime could be, for example, a serious violent crime.

In the past, it has been interpreted in Finland that the crime must have been committed before coming to Finland in order for the status to be terminated. Now crimes committed in Finland would also come into question.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) said the government’s tightening asylum policy to a “Nordic level”. According to him, Norway and Denmark have a stricter immigration policy than Finland, and Sweden is also tightening its own.

“It is not worth it for Finland to stay here in the North with completely different rules,” Rantanen said at the event on Monday.