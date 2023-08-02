Immigration | The government wants to limit health services for undocumented people – no changes are planned in Helsinki

The previous government expanded health services for the undocumented only a short time ago. Now the new government wants to reverse the decision. However, welfare areas are not obliged to limit services.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has started the preparation of the change according to the government program. They want to remove the right to non-urgent social and health services and social security from the undocumented. Urgent services include, for example, first aid.

Parliament approved in December the law change, which gave the undocumented the right to essential health services in addition to urgent services. Such services can be considered, for example, services related to childbirth, as well as health checks, vaccinations and treatment necessary due to infectious diseases.

Health services restriction is part of the “voluntary return and departure package” outlined in the government program.

As part of this package, the government will also, among other things, reduce the reception money and find out whether people who are in the country illegally can be returned to third countries in situations where they cannot be returned to their home countries.

According to STM, it is difficult to assess the economic effects of limiting health services, because the number of undocumented people is not precisely known. According to a rough estimate, there are currently around 3,000–6,000 people in Finland who are undocumented or in a similar situation.

According to refugee advice, most of them live in Helsinki or its nearby areas.

This means that the own decisions of Helsinki and, for example, the welfare regions of Länsi-Uusimaa and Vantaa-Kerava have a big impact on how much the services of undocumented people in Finland will actually weaken. Since the beginning of the year, welfare regions and the City of Helsinki have been responsible for social and health services.

If the new law is enacted, so it does not force the welfare regions to limit the services of undocumented people, but only enables it.

Helsinki, on the other hand, already decided in 2017 to expand paperless healthcare services to essential services, i.e. many years earlier than the law required.

The deputy mayor of Helsinki responsible for the social and health sector Daniel Sazonov (kok), no changes to this line are planned.

Daniel Sazonov (chef)

“And I believe that there is a clear political majority for continuing it. Of course there are different views,” says Sazonov.

In 2019, paperless healthcare services cost Helsinki a good 500,000 euros. 256 people used the services.

Espoo also decided independently on the expansion of paperless services even before the last law change made by the government.

Public in addition to health care, Global Clinic offers health services to the undocumented. Its operation is mainly based on voluntary work.

Global Clinic has previously praised for example, Helsinki’s decision to expand paperless services. After the decision, it has been possible to treat ailments at an earlier stage, before they have worsened and more drastic treatment has been needed.

Working as a volunteer midwife at the clinic Janita Tasa says that nowadays the clinic has 300–350 visits a year. The number of visits has decreased: just a couple of years ago there were 600–700.

According to Tasa, the issue is at least affected by the corona pandemic and the right of undocumented people to wider public services.

Tasa says that he is worried that in Helsinki and in the welfare areas it would be decided to limit services even after the law change. He hopes that at least those in a particularly vulnerable position would be taken care of as well in the future as at the moment.

“At least the adequate well-being of children and pregnant women must be secured,” says Tasa.