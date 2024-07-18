Immigration | The Filipino nurse who settled in Finland now has to abandon the small town that she and her colleagues had to save

Nemalyn Collado has worked in a nursing home in Kemijärvi since the beginning of 2022.

Nemalyn Collado, 39, who trained as a nurse in the Philippines, works as a home nurse in Finland. He is one of the thousands who are expected to do the jobs that Finns don’t do.

OFEmmalyn Collado39, takes her younger child to daycare.

On the way, Collado and the five-year-old Nathan playing yellow car, a game that Collado learned from his Finnish colleague. In the game, the one who first hits the yellow car along the way wins.

Or a Tesla, because there are few of them in Kemijärvi.