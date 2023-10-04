Immigration | The EU countries agreed on a historic reform in case of large numbers of migrants

The member states still have to agree on the final form of the regulation with the European Parliament and the EU Commission.

of the EU on Wednesday, the member states reached an agreement on the last missing piece in a major immigration reform. The reform has been prepared for situations where large numbers of asylum seekers arrive in the territory of the Union.

An agreement was reached in the negotiations regarding the crisis regulation. The setting regulates how to deviate from other settings in the package.

Already last week there was hope among diplomats in Brussels that a political agreement on the immigration package might emerge.

The agreement of the member countries is considered historic. After the birth of Sovnu, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz called the reform of the immigration system a “historical turning point”.

However, the member countries’ own agreement alone is not enough to approve the package, the member countries must refine the package into its final form in tripartite negotiations with the European Parliament and the EU Commission.

With reform aims to ease the pressure on, for example, Italy and Greece by transferring some of the people coming to Europe to other EU countries.

Poland and Hungary have criticized the reform because, if implemented, it would require countries to either accept asylum seekers or pay the EU countries that do so.

However, the opposition of Poland and Hungary did not prevent an agreement between the member countries.