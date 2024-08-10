Immigration | The doctor’s fight to get his family to Finland is finally over: At home, a moving sight awaited

Immigration|The permits for doctor Arno Talvisara’s family to enter Finland were only granted after the statutory period expired. Fear still gripped me after the journey home.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The family of doctor Arno Talvisara finally received residence permits in Finland. The Finnish Immigration Service had classified the spouse as a risk person because he did not have a passport. The family arrived in Oulu, where the tenants had renovated the home and strangers surprised them on the street.

The phone the voice was cut off by the specialist Arno Talvisara dream in Thailand on July 23. The Finnish embassy was asked if Talvisara had read the online service of the Finnish Immigration Service.

“I jumped up and went to see. The decision had already been made, but the wife does not know Finnish and had interpreted the message as another one, which says that the processing is in progress.”

Talvisara’s spouse Yingcham Dtaagaeeo and the family’s 10-year-old daughter Kunthida Boonkerd had received residence permits to Finland after ten months of fighting.

They read: “The residence permit is granted.” And with Dtaagaeeo, “the passport requirement is waived for the applicant due to very serious reasons”.

On June 6, HS wrote the Talvisara family about the situationwhere the Finnish Immigration Service had classified Dtaagaeeo as a “risk person”.

The family the applications got stuck at the agency because Dtaagaeeo did not have the opportunity to apply for a new passport from his country of birth in Myanmar due to the country’s difficult security situation.

In June, the Finnish Immigration Service told HS that they don’t want “risk persons” due to the possible threat of terrorism in Finland, and that the case ended up in a pile that just didn’t have time to do anything about.

At the end of June, the Immigration Office’s processing time exceeded the statutory nine-month period. There was no residence permit, and Talvisara could not get to Oulu for his work as a doctor. The work was supposed to start at the beginning of June.

“At the end of June, the agency still coldly inquired that a residence permit cannot be granted without a passport,” says Talvisara.

Joyfully after a phone call, the flights from Thailand to Finland were received. Talvisara took the business class seats in order to have time to sort out the travel documents at the airport.

A baby from a family of four Eve Talvisaradaughter Kunthida Boonkerd and father Arno Talvisara would get through passport control.

But what about mother Yingcham Dtaagaeeo? He should be allowed to board the flight with the help of an international laissez-passer document, because a residence permit alone did not allow him to leave Thailand.

It was three days before departure. The family traveled to Bangkok to a hotel near the airport. A travel document was obtained from the Finnish embassy to replace the missing passport.

On the morning of departure on August 2, I was incredibly nervous. The air conditioning was cold at the airport, but still Arno Talvisara was sweating.

“Absolutely awful. It was a long walk to check-in.”

Ills started with the older daughter’s passport check. Kunthida Boonkerd’s residence permit was arranged, as she has Thai citizenship and a passport with her Thai father.

But the written permission to move from the country received from the father had expired due to the slowness of the Immigration Office.

It was about five in the morning, and the father did not answer the call of the customs authorities.

“Father has always answered me. I called myself, and he answered. I said now there is a problem.”

The daughter’s matter was resolved. Talvisara describes how her heart beat when it was her husband’s turn. Would a laissez-passer work?

“It wasn’t even properly asked! The wife told the authorities that she was born in Myanmar and therefore does not have a passport. We got through.”

The atmosphere right after passport control at Bangkok airport. Pictured are Eeva Talvisara (front), Yingcham Dtaagaeeo and Kunthida Boonkerd.

Only on the plane, Talvisara began to realize success. He says that the flight attendant had also read HS’s news about the family’s situation.

“He agreed that there was a place for morning champagne.”

In the afternoon we landed in Helsinki. There is no question that I would have been able to sleep on that flight. During the additional security check, the Finnish customs officer took a copy of Dtaagaeeo’s travel document.

Then we just waited for the evening and the connecting flight to Oulu.

“The wife tasted creamy salmon soup for the first time and took four cups of it.”

At Helsinki-Vantaa airport, Kunthida Boonkerd was waiting for the evening flight to Oulu.

Late in the evening of the travel day, Talvisarat arrived. My friend Arto Keränen was at the reception.

In Oulu Talvisara took her family for a walk the next day. Unknown people came across the street and stopped the family. There were many people who followed the situation.

“One young woman even ran after us. They said it’s great that you’re here now.”

The apartment on Koulukatu had furniture, dishes, children’s books and a rocking horse. Talvisara describes with emotion how the people of Talka had renovated the home she owned and which had been rented until now for their arrival.

“Now we are finally officially getting married. Today I start work at Mehiläinen in Oulu.”