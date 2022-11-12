Immigration | Talouselämä is also worried about Finland’s attractiveness: “The landscape is not at all as strong as we think”

Business experts agree with researcher Pasi Saukkonen that Finland is badly behind in attracting job-seeking migrants.

Finland much more should be done to attract foreign workers, and Finland’s reputation among them is not necessarily as good as imagined in Finland. A change of attitude is also needed.

That’s what the expert of the Swedish Confederation of Finnish Industries assesses Mikko Räsänenthe leading expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce Mikko Valtonen and manager Mari K. Niemi from the E2 study.

“Finland’s landscape is not at all as strong as we ourselves think,” says Räsänen.

According to Mari K. Nieme, this can be seen in the surveys conducted by the E2 survey, for example, in the fact that many feel that the education and experience acquired abroad is belittled when they come to Finland.

“On this point, highly educated foreign experts living in Finland and Finnish returnees answered in the same way. It is a worrying message.”

Valtonen of the Central Chamber of Commerce feels that Finland still does not know how to adequately advertise its strengths, while its weaknesses can already be seen on the map.

“Weaknesses are known more automatically. Cold climate and 1,300 kilometers of common border with Russia.”

HS interviewed Immigration researcher related to Räsä, Valto and Nieme Pasi Saukkonen to the ideas presented. Saukkonen shook up the discussion about work-based immigration in HS’s Saturday Guest interview.

Read more: Talks about work-based immigration are completely unrealistic and irresponsible, says the researcher

According to Saukkonen, it is “helplessly unrealistic” to think that the solution to Finland’s supply relationship and the labor force can be found in work-based immigration.

The dependency ratio refers to the share of people under 15 and over 65 in relation to the population aged 15–64. Finland’s population is aging rapidly, and the relative share of working-age people is shrinking.

Therefore, in the speeches of politicians and the business world, hopes for a significant increase in work-related immigration by even hundreds of thousands of people are repeated.

According to Saukkonen, it is very difficult to reach such a scale, no matter how much one wishes for it.

“This idea is repeated because we want to caress it. However, we have no reason to think that we would get the kind of people to Finland who would solve our problems. Especially problems related to maintenance will never be solved by immigration,” Saukkonen told HS.

According to Saukkonen, Finland loses to Norway, for example, in the wage competition. The task is made more difficult by the fact that there are already fewer foreigners in Finland than in many comparable countries. There is less chain migration.

According to him, it is particularly difficult to attract workers to those remote areas of Finland where there is already a loss of migration.

Räsänen and Valtonen represent entities that hope for a significant increase in work-related immigration to Finland.

EK’s Räsänen admits that Saukkonen’s concerns are justified.

“This doesn’t happen in a way that you present a wish or an order and then everything is fine,” he says.

Räsänen also agrees with Saukkonen that Finland is lagging behind in attracting foreigners compared to other similar European countries.

“After all, this has only started to be discussed more widely in the last couple of years.”

When the Organization of Developed Countries The OECD measured with a survey attractiveness of their member countries among foreign experts, Sweden ranked second and Finland ranked 18. All the Nordic countries and Estonia were ahead of Finland.

Räsänen considers the activities of Business Finland to be a positive example. Its offices located in different parts of the world invest in marketing the image of Finland and attracting foreign employees.

Attitudes also matter. According to Räsänen, it is not necessarily easy to draw a strict line on humanitarian immigration and still present yourself as an open country for migrants looking for work.

“The country has to appear attractive to foreigners in general,” he says. “It is clear that the general atmosphere must be international.”

Chamber of Commerce In Valton, Saukkonen’s interview raised “contradictory thoughts”.

“Certainly his thoughts are based on the fact that work-based immigration does not solve all the problems related to the population structure and the maintenance ratio,” he says.

On the other hand, Valtonen felt that the interview conveyed an overly pessimistic picture of the possibilities of work-based immigration.

“If we continue in the same career, the effect will certainly be moderate. That’s why we emphasize the change, so that Finland would be more attractive and so that it would be easier to come here.”

Valtonen also thinks that attitudes towards immigration are “one lock” in the way of new arrivals.

He and Mari K. Niemi also emphasize the importance of family: skilled workers will hardly stay in Finland unless their spouse can also find work.

Here, Valtonen would see the calculation of the income limits required for family reunification as one solution. If a foreigner employed in Finland wants to bring, for example, a spouse and two children to Finland, a monthly net income of 2,600 euros is required if the spouse cannot find a job.

“It can be difficult to get there, for example, in the healthcare sector,” Valtonen states.

of the E2 study Niemi, on the other hand, would like employers to consider whether the Finnish language is really such an absolute requirement for all work tasks.

“One might think that many phases of work do not require the Finnish language, but then there is one phase where it is required. Maybe then it would be worthwhile to reorganize the work”, he suggests.

Courage would seem worthwhile. According to a recent survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce, only five percent of Finnish companies that recruited or hired foreign workers had any negative experiences. About 70 percent had a positive or very positive experience.

Niemi reminds that a foreign employee can have contacts and skills that compensate for deficiencies in Finnish language skills.

If more such jobs are not brought to Finland, according to Nieme, there is a danger that “spouses twiddling their thumbs at home” will turn the whole family against the decision to move.

In Niemi’s opinion, when thinking about Finnish practices, it would be good to put yourself in the shoes of the newcomers. It would be good for him to understand, for example, that some of the experts at the international level do not intend to stay in Finland until they retire or learn the language.

“They don’t come here primarily to contribute to the national economy of Finland. They will live their lives.”

When foreign workers finally find and enter Finland, they are mostly satisfied, according to E2’s surveys.

In the most recent survey, 70 percent of skilled foreigners living in Finland were in a job corresponding to their skills, and 79 percent said they had adapted well to life in Finland.

“So it’s not worth dropping the gloves here,” Niemi states.