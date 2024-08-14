Immigration | Strong criticism of the government’s three-month rule from both the employee and employer camps – This is what the chairman of the committee comments

Immigration|The Coalition’s Saara-Sofia Sirén says that the proposal on the unemployment regulation is still being reviewed.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government’s bill on the three-month unemployment rule arouses criticism. More than 80 percent of respondents disagreed with Finland’s attractiveness to immigrants. Vihreiden Holopainen believes that Finland’s landscape has already been damaged. According to Sirén of the coalition, Finland’s line follows other Nordic countries.

The government the tightening of the position of international experts is gathering criticism as well worker– and from employer organizations. The bill on the three-month unemployment rule for immigrants was also passed in the statement round many reproaches.

According to the bill, the immigrant will have to leave the country if he does not find employment within three months. Why do you want to go through with the reform despite the differing views of the experts?

“It is true that the show has sparked discussion. It is good to remember that the presentation has been refined and feedback has been taken into account. We will look at the situation after the opinion round is over and process it carefully,” says the chairman of the Working Life and Equality Committee Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook).

So is it still possible for the government to back down from the three-month deadline?

“I don’t want to speculate on what changes are possible. The presentation has already been changed and I consider it justified,” says Sirén.

There are some exceptions to the three-month rule. For example, special experts who have worked in Finland for more than two years have six months instead of three months to find a new job.

Technical made by academics (TEK) and the Engineers’ Union according to the survey more than 80 percent of the respondents disagreed with the statement that Finland will be a better place for immigrants in five years. Only about half would recommend Finland as a place to live and work for a foreigner.

According to the employers’ organization for the technology industry, the government’s strictures and pressures on the status of international experts have already weakened Finland’s image.

Opposition party Green MP Hanna Holopainen is a little surprised by the size of the numbers, even though he had sensed the concern of the international experts in the conversations he had with them.

“The numbers are sad. Alarm bells should be ringing. International talent would certainly have a lot to give to Finland and motivation to find work here.”

Holopainen suspects that the strong promoters of the bill have been basic Finns, whose demands the government has no leeway for.

“It is difficult to understand this on any rational basis. I really hope that reason prevails. The government took as its starting point that the economy needs to be taken care of and now it is causing serious problems.”

Sirén of the Coalition responds to the argument.

“This is the recording agreed upon in the government negotiations, which has been worked on. A line has been sought in which the rights and obligations of those in Finland are balanced.”

Holopainen believes that Finland’s landscape has already been damaged.

“The damage has already been done. When the government program was published, great concern arose in the community of international experts. Causes uncertainty as to whether it is possible to stay in Finland. I thought that the message would be heard and that the government would back down, but this did not happen.”

In his opinion, a working group should be put together to discuss Finland’s reputation among international experts.

“We should engage actors and have a joint plan and systematic actions. It would not completely correct the situation if measures were to be canceled point by point.”

Holopainen has a master’s degree in engineering, and thus he is familiar with the field of technology. He supports the proposals of TEK and the Engineers’ Union to remedy the situation. These include, among other things, offering Finnish language lessons alongside work and promoting anonymous recruitment.

Isn’t the government worried about the impact of the bill on Finland’s landscape?

“The landscape is affected by many things, and as a part of it, the social discussion that takes place and what kind of message is being conveyed internationally from Finland to the world,” Sirén answers.

Sirén believes that the image of the country is affected by the standard of living and taxation, which is why the government is trying to lighten the taxation of employees.

Siren’s according to the background of the bill is the desire to clarify the rules and conditions of the work-based residence permit.

“You can also think that it is the employee’s safety that there is a protection period written into the law, which is known.”

The bill has been criticized for the fact that, if only experts are granted a six-month time limit, it puts employees in an unequal position.

“In its presentation, the government has identified special groups for whom this solution has been offered,” Sirén responds to the criticism.

Sirén appeals to the models of other Nordic countries.

“The proposal in the government’s statement is between the policies of the Nordic countries.”

The greens Holopainen is worried about the lack of international talent.

“The age groups are very small and there is not a sufficient amount of domestic labor behind us. All companies have said that the biggest obstacle to growth is the availability of skilled labor.”

Sirén admits that the skills shortage is a serious obstacle to growth. Doesn’t the government’s proposal seem contradictory?

“As far as I understand, there is no big disagreement about the skills shortage. The direction in which the government’s proposal has been refined is partly indicative of that,” says Sirén.

Sirén highlights the development of the number of immigrants.

“Even though the discussion about this proposal has been dark throughout the government’s term, I consider it positive that the number of work- and study-based immigrants has increased, but that does not mean that there is nothing to do.”