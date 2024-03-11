Ciudad Juárez, Chihauhua.- The Government of Mexico is preparing the opening of a new immigration station in the middle of desert of Chihuahua72 kilometers to the south of Juarez Cityin northern Mexico, reported the commissioner of Migration's national instituteFrancisco Garduño.

The new center to retain migrants emerges as an alternative almost a year after the fire in the Puente Lerdo facilities, in the border Ciudad Juárez, which left 40 migrants dead.

A debt with the migratory epicenter of Mexico

The season It will be located in the ruins of what was the internal customs of Juárezat kilometer 72 of the Panamerican's highwayand which was abandoned since November 28, 2013, when then-president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) decided to eliminate several tax review points parallel to the border with the United States.

“We are in the process of integrating a shelter at kilometer 72, which was the checkpoint, to be able to have a space adapted for the habitation of migrants,” said Garduño, after his biweekly presentation before authorities for the judicial process that continues for his responsibility for the fire at the Ciudad Juárez immigration station in March 2023.

This seeks to compensate for a pending issue in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, which has been the epicenter of migration from Mexico and Central America to the United States and was left without an immigration station since March 2023 with the fateful fire.

During this time, the Migration Institute has had two stays for migrant families in Ciudad Juárez, one in the facilities of the Zaragoza International Crossing and a tent-shelter with capacity for 300 people was set up near the Lerdo-Stanton international crossing.

While the station that caught fire was in the center of the city, a few steps from the municipal presidency and a few meters from the Lerdo-Stanton intersection, these new planned facilities are located 72 kilometers from the city, in the middle of nowhere.

What will the new station be like?

The abandoned facilities are located in the middle of the highway between Ciudad Juárez and Chihuahua, the capital of the state with the same name.

It has a 20-hectare property, a main building of 800 square meters of construction and which were previously customs offices.

In addition, there is a secondary building of about 350 square meters where personnel were housed and equipment was stored, as well as six sheds, where private and cargo vehicles waited for customs inspections.

EFE was able to document that the facilities are completely abandoned and vandalized, without furniture and they have even removed the wiring from the walls.

The commissioner did not give more details about the adjustments that will need to be made to the old customs facilities and only noted that they are looking for the company that will do the reconstruction.

“We are working on it, we are approving the company that is repairing it,” the Commissioner indicated about his progress.

Garduño said that the migratory flow that has occurred in recent years exceeds any forecast and any capacity of the current regulations.

“It is evident that the migratory flow is historically extraordinary, this phenomenon had not occurred in the world, 102 million migrants are walking in the world, 17 million on the American continent, 12 million migrants have passed through Mexico to the United States” , he concluded.