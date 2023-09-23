Pope Francis does not avoid the shock. He does not avoid words that bewilder. Even his faithful ones. Before beginning the macromass that this Saturday closed the two-day visit to Marseille, a French Catholic said: “You are right about the substance, but how to apply it?” Jacques, a retiree who had traveled four hours by bus from Grenoble to see and hear him, spoke of the resounding message these days in favor of welcoming immigrants. On paper, agree. In practice, it is something else. “We cannot allow these poor people to drown in the sea,” agreed his wife, Élisabeth, “but we cannot accept all the misery in the world either.”

At the doors of the Stade Vélodrome, Olympique’s football temple converted for a few hours into an open-air cathedral, Jacques and Élisabeth expressed the complex relationship of many French Catholics with the Pope. He is their leader. They listen to it. He questions them. They also feel a distance, perhaps reciprocal: “With him, the Church is no longer so European.”

The same occurs in its relationship with earthly power, the political power of the most secular of the Western republics. In a speech in the morning, before Mass, Francis sent several warnings to President Emmanuel Macron, who was listening to him in the front row with his wife, Brigitte. A warning about immigration, in the middle of the French and European debate — the extreme right attacks the Pope; the left applauds him at this point—and a few days after the landing of more than 12,000 people on the island of Lampedusa. A reflection, also, on the integration and assimilation of foreigners. And on euthanasia and assisted suicide, at the precise moment that Macron is finalizing a legislative proposal.

Francisco had been insisting for weeks: his trip was not to France. The trip was to Marseille, an eccentric city, a Mediterranean port, cosmopolitan, and very fond of soccer, like the Argentine Bergoglio. The atmosphere of the Vélodrome had something of a sports derby, although the stadium was not completely full. “Papa Francesco, Papa Francesco!” the crowd chanted. The fans of Olympique de Marseille (OM) displayed in one of the backgrounds a giant flag with the face of Francis and the profile of Notre Dame de la Garde, the church that from a hill dominates the sea and the city, the “good mother ” of the Marseillais.

Banner displayed at the Stade Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, Olympique’s football temple, to welcome Pope Francis this Saturday.

ALESSANDRO DI MEO (EFE)

“This is like Naples: the same fervor, in sport and religion,” Christian Brunet, a retired police officer, summarized while waiting for the Pope’s arrival at the stadium. “Here we mix everything. And everything has to do with the Virgin of Notre Dame de la Garde.” His wife, Nathalie, a nursery school teacher, points out: “Whether we are happy or unhappy, we go up to thank the Virgin, even Muslims. At the Vélodrome, the same thing happens: it is cosmopolitan.” “Here we are mixed: if there is a city in France that welcomes foreigners, it is Marseille, you can see it in the OM matches,” adds Christian, before specifying: “We must be able to welcome them in good conditions.” “There is already a lot of misery here, I see it at school,” says Nathalie. “It is true that we must welcome, but how? In what conditions?”.

The Pope avoided the most explicitly political words in the mass; He reserved them for the closing speech of the Mediterranean Meetings, hours before. There he spoke of the Mediterranean, “burial” of some 2,500 migrants so far this year, “a cry of pain,” he said, “that resonates more than any other and that transforms the mare nostrum in mare mortuum; “the Mediterranean, cradle of civilization and tomb of dignity.” He spoke of Europe, where “opulence, consumerism and waste reign,” where there are politicians who feed fear of the “invasion” of the helpless, where “archaic and bellicose nationalisms” threaten common humanity.

“France does not have to be ashamed of what it does: it is a country of welcome and integration,” said an Elysée source who requested anonymity after the half-hour interview between the Pope and Macron. The third message—after the Mediterranean and Europe—was specifically addressed to France, the country he was both visiting and officially No visited It is a country in which the revelations of abuse of minors have left the institution shaken. The temples are empty and there is a crisis of vocations.

“It’s true, in church you see a lot of old people, and it’s a shame,” said Nicolas, a political science student from Marseille. At the entrance to the Vélodrome, Nicolas gives his opinion on the Pope’s position on immigration: “It is a message of tolerance, but we must differentiate the Church from politics.” It is no small thing, in this country that strictly separates the State and religions. Before the representatives of this Republic that requires everyone, regardless of their religion and of any origin, to respect secularism, and that prohibits the veil in schools or, as of a few weeks ago, also the abaya or Arab tunic, Francisco He wanted to distinguish between integration and assimilation. The first, according to this view, is voluntary; the second, forced; the first respects the difference; the second uniformizes. Integration, he explained, “prepares the future that, whether we like it or not, we will all make together. Or it won’t be done.” Assimilation, on the other hand, “does not take into account differences and is rigid in its paradigms,” and “causes ghettoizationwhich causes hostility and intolerance.”

Macron, on the eve of his proposal on the regulation of the end of life or a dignified death, also had to listen to some words from the Pope that sounded like a reprimand: “Who listens to the moans of isolated older people who, instead of feeling valued, are left aside with the falsely dignified perspective of a sweet death, actually saltier than the waters of the sea? The president — an “agnostic spiritualist,” as one of his advisors once called him — did not respond.

