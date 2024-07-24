Immigration | Santosh Mehta founded an unsuccessful startup in Finland, and now he is threatened with deportation: “I wouldn’t wish the same on anyone”

Santosh Mehta from Nepal trained as an engineer in Finland and founded a startup developing 3D printers, which after a promising start drifted into bankruptcy. Now he is threatened with deportation from the country.

“I feel itthat I have to start all over again,” says the entrepreneur Santosh Mehta.

It’s been a busy 11 years in Finland. Mechanical engineering studies in Riihimäki, startup dreams in Espoo.

Mehta trained as an engineer in Finland and founded a startup that developed new technology and successfully raised hundreds of thousands of euros in venture funding.